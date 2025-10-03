Panthers have a Week 5 breakout brewing and the league has no idea

It's a must-win game for the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. And it looks like head coach Dave Canales could be going into the game severely under strength.

The latest concerning issue surrounds running back Chuba Hubbard. He was dealing with a calf injury before last weekend's loss to the New England Patriots. The Oklahoma State product came out of the contest worse, and his lack of participation in practice on Wednesday and Thursday will prevent the backfield force from featuring at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers are justified in being extra cautious. It's clearly hindering his ability to be explosive, so taking him out of the firing line to reduce the risk of further damage was always realistic.

Carolina Panthers must lean on Rico Dowdle heavily against the Dolphins

Carolina's decision to sign DeeJay Dallas from the practice squad to the active roster is a telltale sign of Hubbard's outlook. Although disappointing, it sets the table for Rico Dowdle to have a legitimate breakout game for the Panthers.

Dowdle joined the Panthers this offseason after gaining 1,000 rushing yards for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. He's a dual-threat weapon with proven production, but his role in Carolina has been minimal so far.

The former South Carolina prospect has 83 rushing yards and one touchdown from 28 carries through four weeks. Dowdle's also brought in five receptions from six targets for 20 receiving yards, and is averaging 24.2 yards per kick return. That sufficed as the No. 2 behind Hubbard, but that won't be the case this weekend.

More is required without Hubbard. Dowdle needs to set the tone and ensure the Panthers become a well-balanced offense. This looks like a winnable game, despite their poor start to the campaign. That won't happen if Carolina doesn't establish a firm advantage on the ground, making things easier for quarterback Bryce Young.

Dowdle is a very capable understudy. He has proven capable of handling starting-caliber responsibilities, so the Panthers must lean on him with Hubbard out. Rookie fourth-round Trevor Etienne, and maybe even Dallas, could get touches, but the rushing attack will run through the A.C. Reynolds High School graduate.

Canales recently revealed that he doesn't plan to change his offensive approach. Not having Hubbard shifts the dynamic slightly, but there is nothing to suggest Dowdle cannot adequately fill the void if the Panthers aren't chasing the contest.

Simply put, Dowdle will never get a better chance to firmly establish himself in Carolina.

