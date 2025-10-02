Dave Canales just confirmed Panthers fans' worst fear about Chuba Hubbard

Things are hanging precariously for the Carolina Panthers entering Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. It's a must-win, all-hands-on-deck moment for the franchise, so they need their top-level performers to be fit and perform to expectations.

That won't be the case with some long-term absences. There is also a growing concern about another established figure who is regressing rather than improving in terms of their health.

Chuba Hubbard hasn't made the impact expected at the quarter point this season. The running back was expected to be a focal point, but the Panthers' being behind in so many games has restricted his influence. He's gained 217 rushing yards from 53 carries, while also adding 94 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Carolina Panthers are taking things day-to-day with Chuba Hubbard's calf injury

Fans have been clamoring for Dave Canales to establish the run more effectively. It's proving difficult, and the head coach didn't exactly provide the most promising update on Hubbard's lingering calf injury, further raising concerns.

Hubbard featured against the New England Patriots despite being listed as questionable for the clash. He notched 69 all-purpose yards (rushing and receiving), but it wasn't enough to prevent yet another embarrassing defeat.

Worse still, Canales revealed that Hubbard's calf complication got worse. The Panthers are treating it with extreme care, but it's a wait-and-see scenario before his status this weekend is confirmed.

"The calf needs more treatment. The calf needs more time, so we're just taking it day-to-day with Chuba now. He was still able to play and play to a high level. What we expected; ran the ball hard all the way through it, so coming out of it, we didn't think he was in a really good… he wasn't in a better spot coming out of the game than he was the week before. We're going to treat that day-to-day." Dave Canales

Dave Canales says Chuba Hubbard came out of game with calf worse than at this point last week. He’s day to day. pic.twitter.com/HXjZRx5iKw — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 1, 2025

This is far from ideal. The Panthers need Hubbard's tone-setting prowess to be firing on all cylinders, but something is amiss. Suppose he's limited or unable to go. In that case, Carolina will be forced to surge Rico Dowdle into the No. 1 role, with Trevor Etienne and DeeJay Dallas, who was recently signed to the active roster from the practice squad, backing him up.

Hubbard is a competitive guy. He'll be striving to prove his fitness and help the Panthers turn their campaign around. But if he's not at 100 percent or anywhere close, his presence on the field could do more harm than good.

For fans, it's a waiting game. But the Panthers' decision to permanently call up Dallas from the practice squad makes this a concerning situation that could go either way.

