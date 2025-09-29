6 losers (and 1 winner) from Panthers' ugly loss against the Patriots

There was newfound optimism around the Carolina Panthers heading into their Week 4 road game against the New England Patriots. A shutout win over the Atlanta Falcons gave them the confidence needed when all hope seemed lost. What followed was a depressingly familiar feeling for fans.

The Panthers were soundly beaten. They gave up more than 40 points and struggled to generate any offensive production. Their special-teams unit also failed to meet expectations, so it was a dismal day at the office that nobody will remember with any great fondness.

Dave Canales is coming under fire. He was outcoached by Mike Vrabel. He couldn't find the correct answers, and his players weren't prepared to play. This is becoming a worrying feature of his tenure so far, and team owner David Tepper looked furious when spotted leaving Gillette Stadium after the defeat.

Carolina #Panthers owner David Tepper after his team lost 42-13 to the #Patriots to fall to 1-3. pic.twitter.com/14XlxGsMsA — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) September 28, 2025

The heat is building. And if the Panthers cannot dispose of the Miami Dolphins next time around, there will be a few people in that building nervously looking over their shoulders.

That's for the future. For now, here are six losers and one winner from the Panthers' demoralizing defeat to the Patriots.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' ugly loss against the Patriots

Loser No. 1

Carolina Panthers linebackers

This was a concern before the season. It's being magnified further, and general manager Dan Morgan needs to take action in his quest to turn the tide.

The Carolina Panthers' linebacking duo of Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace isn't up to the required standard. They are a complete liability in coverage and just as bad against the run. There is no confidence in them, and it shows. This is a far cry from the days when Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis Sr. used to dominate games on their own.

Something must be done. Morgan has stood pat at the defensive second level, even after releasing veteran starter Josey Jewell due to concussion issues. It was a gamble that doesn't seem to be paying off, and he needs to make the correct adjustments to avoid another campaign falling by the wayside.

Rozeboom has the trust of Ejiro Evero. Morgan traded up in the 2024 draft for Wallace. It's no surprise to see them get a longer leash than most, but this performance should be the tipping point.

If they're starting once again versus the Dolphins, Mike McDaniel has the dynamic weapons to cause complete havoc. That'll come with even graver ramifications attached.