Panthers' biggest positive from emphatic Week 3 win is painfully obvious

The Carolina Panthers were teetering on the brink of another lost campaign just two games into the season. Dave Canales wanted a response from his squad, and the head coach's message was received loud and clear by his players.

This was much more like what Canales expected from the Panthers in 2025. Carolina turned in a highly polished performance, shutting out the division rival Atlanta Falcons in a dominant home opener that renewed hope about what this team might be able to accomplish.

The Panthers were never in any real danger. They played complementary football, were outstanding in all phases, and saw out the game with minimal fuss. This sort of well-rounded effort has been seldom seen, so fans were right to savor every moment.

Carolina Panthers defense is finally showing up under Ejiro Evero

It has the potential to be a tide-turning moment. The Panthers have some winnable games upcoming, and this should provide the platform needed to improve their overall outlook. This bears more significance if Ejiro Evero's defense can maintain some startling new levels of improved production.

Carolina's defense has been a revelation over the last six quarters of football. They restricted the Falcons to two failed field goal attempts. Atlanta's offense, led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., failed to get past the 30-yard line, which is an extraordinary statistic. Evero's unit also managed to secure two interceptions, one of which was taken to the house by second-year corner Chau Smith-Wade.

The Panthers have four picks through the opening three games. For context, they managed just nine all of last season. This is the strongest sign yet that the pieces are slowly coming together.

There is a long way to go, but optimism is surging. Derrick Brown's return to the defensive front has completely shifted the mindset. Jaycee Horn is rapidly becoming one of the league's elite shutdown cornerbacks. Others are feeding off this positivity, and there is a relentless energy surrounding this group that is hard not to love.

Carolina's new defensive standard has been set. It's been a long time coming for a team that conceded the most single-season points in NFL history last time around. Although this is a positive development, it counts for nothing if these performance levels aren't maintained or enhanced.

The New England Patriots are next up. They aren't exactly world beaters, so the Panthers have a fantastic opportunity to reach .500 over four games if everyone meets expectations. If Evero's defense puts together another comprehensive showcase of its capabilities, the team's chances will improve exponentially.

Evero was under enormous scrutiny coming into the season. But a few more efforts like this could see the coordinator generate some head coaching buzz once again.

That's how quickly the tide can turn in the NFL.

