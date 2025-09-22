5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' shutout triumph over the Falcons

Things were hanging precariously for the Carolina Panthers just two games into the 2025 campaign. Pressure was building on head coach Dave Canales, who could ill afford things to spiral further during the team's home opener against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

There was cautious optimism among the fan base, but they didn't have much to worry about when push came to shove. The Panthers produced a much-improved display to secure a convincing success. They played complementary football and were solid in all phases. Ejiro Evero's much-maligned defense pitched a shutout, which was the most significant positive above all else.

It's only one game, but the shift from doom and gloom to hope was critical. Canales believes his squad is capable of great things. They did not meet these targets over the first two contests. This performance was the response that everyone associated with the franchise was looking for.

Bryce Young protected the football, and he's a different player when the Panthers get the upper hand. The ground game showed up as a bigger part of the offensive plan, and the special-teams unit also stood out considerably. If this trend continues for the next 14 games, Carolina will be a match for almost anybody.

Until then, here are five winners and two losers from Carolina's shutout triumph at Bank of America Stadium.

Winners and losers from the Panthers' shutout triumph over the Falcons

Winner No. 1

Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers C

The Carolina Panthers were forced into a switch along the offensive line. Robert Hunt was replaced by Chandler Zavala. Cade Mays came in for veteran center Austin Corbett, whose torrid run of luck on the injury front was extended by a torn MCL.

Mays, as he did last season, slotted in seamlessly. His already developed chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young helped. The timing and pre-snap communication were much improved. The former Tennessee prospect was assured in pass protection and provided a solid base on running plays to enhance his influence further.

It's only one game, but Mays already looks like a significant upgrade over Corbett. The veteran hasn't been ruled out for the entire campaign, but he'll struggle to regain his starting job if his understudy continues to perform well.

He's also younger, more athletic, and a better long-term option for the Panthers. If Mays maintains or even extends his outstanding production, which dates back to last season, general manager Dan Morgan could reward him with a new contract extension ahead of time.