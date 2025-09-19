Shocking heat already building on Panthers coach Dave Canales before Week 3

Dave Canales didn't envisage this start for his Carolina Panthers squad to begin the campaign. The head coach was extremely bullish about his team's chances in 2025, laying down the gauntlet to their rivals by boldly proclaiming that his team was done being a pushover.

So far, that has not come to fruition.

The Panthers are 0-2. Canales can point to their second-half fightback against the Arizona Cardinals as a reason for encouragement, but it's a fact. If Carolina cannot get in the win column this weekend at home to the Atlanta Falcons, the pressure is only going to build.

Dave Canales must win quickly to silence increasing Carolina Panthers hot seat chatter

This was a topic discussed in greater detail by Lou Scataglia from NFL Spin Zone. The analyst named Canales among three head coaches on the hot seat entering Week 3. Bryce Young not being his choice might take some pressure off, but David Tepper's notorious unpredictability means winning is imperative.

"Dave Canales led the Carolina Panthers to a respectable five-win season in 2024, his first year on the job, but with a third-year QB in Bryce Young at the helm, many have said that this has to be the year where he and the offense put it all together. To be fair to Canales, Young was not his or his GMs draft pick, so he and GM Dan Morgan could argue that, but owner David Tepper is pretty unpredictable and could make a bold move to part ways with Canales if the Panthers can't start winning games." Lou Scataglia

While the intense relationship formed between Canales, Tepper, and general manager Dan Morgan probably indicates some leeway will be given, the Panthers have to get out of their current slump. But make no mistake, the Falcons will be looking to pile more misery on their division rivals during a crucial home opener at Bank of America Stadium.

Atlanta is 1-1 coming into the contest. They have an elite running back in Bijan Robinson, who is going to put Carolina's improved run defense to the test. The Falcons will also be without gifted cornerback A.J. Terrell, which could provide the openings needed to make a difference in the passing game if the under-strength offensive line keeps an explosive pass-rush out of the backfield.

Canales has to have his men ready. He can take solace from the fact that Carolina achieved two victories over the Falcons last season, including a thrilling overtime victory on the road in Week 18. This is a new year, and the slate gets wiped clean, so nothing but supreme conviction and a sufficient game plan will do.

It's way too early to be pressing the panic button. But considering how long the Panthers have been starved of success, it won't take long for that to change if they cannot pick up some positive results.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis