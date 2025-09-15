4 winners (and 3 losers) from Panthers' dramatic defeat at the Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers like to make things difficult for themselves. Nobody makes football look harder, and this eventually became their undoing once again during a dramatic defeat to the Arizona Cardinals.

It initially appeared that the contest would be a blowout for a long time. The Cardinals were in complete control, up 17 at the half and cruising to their second triumph in as many games to start the campaign.

Then, everything changed.

The Panthers showed some heart. They finally saw things go their way. And unbelievably, head coach Dave Canales' squad had the chance to win the game after an onside kick fell in their favor.

Unfortunately, it wasn't to be. Sloppy errors earlier in the contest were their demise. There were positives to take from the game, but the reality is Carolina now sits at 0-2 and is facing a long road ahead to get things trending in the right direction.

A big effort is needed this week before their long-awaited home opener against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Before then, here are four winners and three losers from Carolina's dramatic loss in the desert.

Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers' dramatic defeat at the Cardinals

Winner No. 1

Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers WR

It seems like the Carolina Panthers might have a superstar on their hands with Tetairoa McMillan. The wide receiver has hit the ground running to begin his NFL career, and he is no stranger to shining in Arizona after taking college football by storm with the Wildcats.

With his family in attendance, McMillan put on a show. He was the only wideout capable of creating anything early on. This trend continued throughout the game, bringing in six receptions from 10 targets for 100 receiving yards.

Achieving his first 100-yard receiving game in only his second contest represents a remarkable achievement. There were a couple of misses, but McMillan's connection with quarterback Bryce Young represents a solid foundation from which to build. Once others meet their end of the bargain, this offense should continue to improve moving forward.

General manager Dan Morgan ignored key defensive needs to select McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is already starting to repay this faith, and the sky's the limit if the dynamic pass-catcher keeps on this upward trajectory.

It's been a long time since the Panthers had a weapon like this at their disposal. Fans are already wondering if McMillan can become Carolina's best wideout since Steve Smith Sr., which is a testament to his exceptional early impact.