Panthers atone for free-agent negligence with shocking Tetairoa McMillan pick

Dan Morgan promised defensive reinforcements via the 2025 NFL Draft. It didn't take long for the general manager to throw a huge curveball into the mix.

There was serious speculation about what the Panthers were going to do with the No. 8 overall pick. Morgan wanted to trade back for more picks, with some reports even suggesting that Carolina was willing to take less than the going rate to get any deal over the line.

In the end, Morgan was left with a consensus in his war room. That was Tetairoa McMillan.

Incredible.

Carolina Panthers get a legitimate game-changing WR in Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan had been hotly linked to the Panthers throughout their comprehensive pre-draft assessments. Morgan and head coach Dave Canales don't do a great job of concealing their hand when probed. When they gush about a prospect, there tends to be some weight behind it.

That's exactly what happened with McMillan. But it's much more than just nice words and glowing recommendations. He solves a significant need.

The Panthers couldn't conjure any semblance of competitiveness in the passing game last season. They lost key personnel and no legitimate game-changer emerged. McMillan doesn't solve every problem, but he gets them a lot closer.

This looks like the ideal Canales weapon similar to Mike Evans the Panthers have craved. McMillan is a genuine game-wrecker with the flair for the extravagant and instincts in equal measure. He's a nightmare to stop when firing on all cylinders, and he's only just scratching the surface of what he might be capable of. Morgan wanted players with proven college production this time around. The former Arizona standout has that in abundance.

Morgan is off to a good start. If McMillan has anything close to Evans's league impact with the Panthers, it'll give the offensive unit a much-needed injection of energy. And for a group that made some encouraging strides over the second half of 2024, that means a ton.

The Panthers placed a significant amount of faith in McMillan. And the pressure is on for him to deliver immediately.

