Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 mock draft: Final countdown edition

The time has almost arrived. Dan Morgan and his staff are in the final stages of planning before the 2025 NFL Draft, which promises to be an enthralling occasion for fans as the latest group of college hopefuls take their chances at the next level.

Morgan has nine picks at his disposal and many needs to fill. The general manager made no secret that the Panthers were open for business regarding a trade-down from No. 8 overall. Whether he gets a willing suitor to come forward remains to be seen.

Carolina emphasized improving the defense in free agency. This was almost guaranteed after watching Ejiro Evero's woeful unit make headlines for the worst possible reasons in 2024. Most analysts believe the same trend will continue during the draft, but ignoring the options around quarterback Bryce Young entirely would be extremely foolish.

There's stability and hope surrounding the Panthers, arguably for the first time since team owner David Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson. Morgan must take advantage of both by navigating the draft successfully to give Carolina a fighting chance of securing a winning record when competitive action begins again.

Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers could approach the big event in our final seven-round mock draft of the 2025 cycle.

Final Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft

Carolina Panthers draft Mason Graham

Defensive Line | Michigan Wolverines

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 8

The Carolina Panthers would need a little bit of luck. But there's a growing sense that the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't the lock they once appeared to draft Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham.

This could put him squarely in play for the Panthers. It also represents arguably their best-case scenario, despite most around the league expecting the pick to be Georgia's hybrid edge rusher/linebacker Jalon Walker.

Dan Morgan invested heavily in the defensive trenches this offseason. Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III should be outstanding additions. A'Shawn Robinson and Shy Tuttle remain on the rotation. There's also the small matter of Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown's long-awaited return from injury to factor into the equation.

Even so, the Panthers must take Graham if he's available. He's the best defensive lineman in a deep class. He's got Pro Bowl or better potential with a smooth transition to the pros. Pairing him with the options already at Carolina's disposal turns a glaring weakness into an area of strength immediately.

It'll be a waiting game. But if Graham lands in Carolina's lap at No. 8, it represents a difficult proposition to turn down.