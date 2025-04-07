Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Maximizing resources edition

Dan Morgan faces a crucial 2025 NFL Draft process in his quest to get the Carolina Panthers into NFC South title contention. Having the capital is one thing, but using it wisely is something else entirely.

The Panthers had one priority above all else this offseason. They needed to fix some glaring issues on defense after Ejiro Evero's unit went down in league history for all the wrong reasons. Nothing else would have sufficed.

Morgan spent heavily on free agents capable of providing immediate assistance. Things look a lot more promising now, which also means Evero will have no excuses next season as pressure mounts on his long-term outlook in Carolina.

This was a good start to Carolina's second recruitment period with Morgan leading the charge, but there is a lot of hard work remaining. The Panthers have nine picks in the draft to find immediate difference-makers and fortify depth with intriguing development pieces. If they can navigate the selection event successfully, it'll only improve their chances of potentially becoming a surprise package when competitive action commences.

Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we looked at how Morgan could approach his nine selections in our latest seven-round 2025 mock draft.

Carolina Panthers maximize their resources in 2025 NFL mock draft

Carolina Panthers draft Jalon Walker

Edge Rusher/Linebacker | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 8

It's not hard to read between the lines here. The Carolina Panthers' new regime has a lot of qualities. Hiding their draft intentions — especially with their early picks — is not one of them.

The Panthers honed in on wide receiver Xavier Legette relatively early in the process last year. Others are being considered, of course, but Jalon Walker is seemingly extremely high on their shortlist of possibilities at No. 8 overall.

Nothing is set in stone as yet. The Panthers seemed suitably impressed after bringing Walker in for a private visit. Dave Canales gushed about the player during a recent interview. The feeling was mutual based on the Georgia prospect's comments to Kay Adams from the Up and Adams show.

Walker is a versatile chess piece with the explosiveness that should slot seamlessly into Ejiro Evero's defensive schematics. This is something the Panthers lacked in 2024 when Frankie Luvu left for the Washington Commanders in free agency.

Whether it's as an off-ball linebacker or being deployed as an edge rusher, Walker can do it all. His ability to inspire others is equally if not more pivotal, so it's not hard to see why the Panthers have become infatuated with the player.

It'll be a nervous wait for Carolina before they go on the clock. If Walker is available, it might take too long for Morgan to turn in his card.