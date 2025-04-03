Carolina Panthers' first-round pick reaches foregone conclusion territory

The Carolina Panthers' current regime isn't great at hiding their draft darlings. That's proving to be the case once again this spring.

Last season, it was wide receiver Xavier Legette, who was lauded by those in power before becoming their first-round selection after a slight trade-up. This year, it's Jalon Walker, who's gaining significant momentum at the right time and could be there for the taking at No. 8 overall.

Walker is a dynamic, versatile defensive chess piece with the tools Carolina lacks currently. He can operate as an off-ball linebacker or pass-rushing from the edge. It's the sort of explosive figure the Panthers haven't had since Frankie Luvu left for the Washington Commanders in 2024 free agency.

Dave Canales and Dan Morgan have spoken highly of Walker throughout the pre-draft assessment process. They held a private meeting with the Georgia standout and came away suitably impressed. Judging by the prospect's thoughts, the feeling is mutual.

Jalon Walker impressed by Carolina Panthers' ambition during pre-draft meeting

Kay Adams asked Walker about his meeting with the Panthers and what stood out to him during an appearance on the Up and Adams show. He centered his thoughts on the ambitious plans being formed behind the scenes and the proximity to his hometown as reasons why this is an attractive destination to end up when the draft rolls around.

"Their staff is great. That staff in general, has a mission and they have a plan to bring up the dynasty of the Carolina Panthers once again. And I'm excited to see what they have in store, and what to do. I'm only 45 minutes down the road, down on highway 85 in Salisbury, so it wouldn't be as bad getting back home." Jalon Walker

Sounds like Jalon Walker loved his visit with the Panthers. 👀 @heykayadams | @JalonWlaker pic.twitter.com/f5EQHF24eP — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 2, 2025

This looks like a match made in heaven, all things considered. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but it's not hard to figure out that Walker is already extremely high on Carolina's shortlist of options at No. 8 overall.

One could even argue that the pick has reached foregone conclusion territory, reading between the lines.

Walker has the athletic upside that Morgan is seeking for his defense. He comes from a prestigious program with a winning culture, which should smooth his transition to the pros. This fills another need with a long-term option capable of becoming a franchise cornerstone piece if he reaches or exceeds expectations. More importantly, his mindset, overall approach, and ability to inspire others fit into what Canales is trying to instill across the locker room.

Whether Walker will be available when Carolina goes on the clock remains to be seen. He's a fast riser on draft boards and drawing huge interest from other NFL teams. There are even a few mock drafts that have the prospect being taken higher than No. 8.

This would no doubt be disappointing to Canales and Morgan given their admiration for Walker. They'll have other candidates in mind and will be ready for anything. At the same time, there is no smoke without fire in this instance.

The Panthers like Walker. Walker likes the Panthers. It's not hard to connect the dots.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis