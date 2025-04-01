Dave Canales piles added expectations on Xavier Legette with bold proclamation

The Carolina Panthers resisted the temptation to find quarterback Bryce Young a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver this offseason. Dave Canales thinks he might have one already on the squad.

That's a big call to make considering Xavier Legette struggled to meet expectations as a rookie. Even so, Canales has faith that the former first-round pick can benefit from these experiences and increase his influence next time around.

The Panthers thought a lot of Legette during their pre-draft assessments last spring. His bubbly personality and physical attributes were enough for Dan Morgan to move up one spot to No. 32 overall to secure his services. That also bought him a fifth-year option is the athletic pass-catcher meets expectations.

Legette took time to settle as other first-round receivers shone across the league. His production was solid if not spectacular, but there were far too many mental errors with crucial drops in big moments. That needs to be rectified as a matter of urgency to take that next step.

Carolina Panthers throw support behind Xavier Legette as potential WR1 in 2025

Canales is confident Legette can do just that. The head coach thinks he can evolve into Young's go-to weapon in the passing game with a little extra polish. This is a developmental coaching staff, so the onus is on them to identify problem areas and work closely with the South Carolina graduate in the coming months to ensure he's ready to hit the ground running in 2025.

"I think we got that guy. I think it's Xavier [Legette]. And I think it's up to the coaches to just continue to develop him and let him grow at his pace. So, for me, the goal for Xavier Legette is let's just take that next step. This is going to be his first offseason with us, from phase one all the way through, and I just love to see where that goes. You got a guy who's 6-2 1/2, 225 pounds, and runs 4.3. And he's a playmaker, and it's on film, and so it's like, let's start there. Let's just take the next step with him." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

This had some semblance of mixed messaging attached. Reports suggest the Panthers put a call in about D.K. Metcalf when the Seattle Seahawks made him available for trade. If they were so adamant Legette can be a legitimate No. 1 option, why bother inquiring considering the compensation and contract attached?

Canales isn't going to say anything less about Legette. His first year in the pros was a rollercoaster, but there was also a lot to like.

The wideout created separation better than most anticipated. His routes were crisp, and he displayed explosiveness over short areas. Once the player improves his ball skills and becomes a more prolific threat after the catch, the Panthers could have an exceptional player on their hands.

It's also a risk. Legette leaping forward into WR1 territory won't happen overnight. It's going to take a lot of hard work, patience, and better on-field performances. Hopes are high that the second-year pro has what it takes, but the jury is still out.

The Panthers will probably add another offensive playmaker or two during the 2025 NFL Draft. But judging by Canales' latest vote of confidence in Legette, it doesn't sound like a top priority.

Legette is getting a shot to be the man in Carolina. Whether he can reach these heights and increased expectations is another matter.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis