Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Free agency clues edition

Dan Morgan was active as expected over the early stages of free agency. The Carolina Panthers general manager promised as much during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. He proved to be a man of his word.

Carolina focused its primary attention on fortifying the defense after an abysmal campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit in 2024. Losing out on Milton Williams was a blow, but Morgan pivoted quickly to ensure the Panthers weren't left short-changed amid the chaos.

The Panthers' roster looks better now than it did a fortnight ago. That's a big positive from Morgan's perspective, but the front-office leader should be aware of how much hard work remains to improve Carolina's chances of challenging for the NFC South championship in 2025.

Fortunately for the Panthers, they have nine selections in the draft to find instant-impact players and development projects to enhance depth. Morgan got mixed returns from his first class, so the pressure is on to fix holes and find the right characters needed to take Carolina up another notch.

Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers could approach their selections in a post-free agency mock draft.

Carolina Panthers 7-round mock draft after busy 2025 free agency

Carolina Panthers draft Jalon Walker

Linebacker/Edge Rusher | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 8

The Carolina Panthers spent lavish sums to improve their defense this offseason. However, the consensus suggests Dan Morgan will spend the No. 8 overall selection on a dynamic defensive piece to add some extra explosiveness.

Two prospects are gaining more momentum than most. And they both come from the same prestigious college program.

Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams are reportedly high on Carolina's shortlist. Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham might be a difficult proposition to turn down if he falls, but the chances of that are slim unless there's quarterback panic atop the order.

If it's a choice between the two, Walker should be the preference thanks to his versatility. The Georgia standout boasts experience as an off-ball linebacker or edge rusher. These are the traits Carolina lacked defensively last season after Frankie Luvu departed for the Washington Commanders in free agency.

Walker sets the edge well against the run and has eye-popping closing speed. His burst to the contact point is extraordinary. There's a good chance the incoming star is only just scratching the surface of what he's capable of. Coming from a winning program and established locker room with NFL hopefuls only sweetens the pot.