Carolina Panthers embrace trench warfare with frantic free agency start

Fans wanted Dan Morgan to focus his free agency recruitment on the defensive side of the football after a laughable season in 2024. The Carolina Panthers were embarrassingly poor in this area throughout the campaign. Fortunately for the team's long-suffering support, the general manager also recognized this and reacted accordingly.

Morgan outlined his desire to strengthen the defense during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. There was a growing sense around the league that the Panthers would be incredibly active when the legal tampering window opened. Those rumors proved accurate as Carolina aggressively sought reinforcements for under-fire defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

There was some early panic and disappointment. Signs suggested the Panthers were close to finalizing a deal for prolific defensive lineman Milton Williams. The New England Patriots had other ideas, coming over the top with an offer of $26 million per year to steal him from under Carolina's nose. Credit to Morgan for staying poised and acting with conviction to land other targets despite this setback.

Carolina Panthers set phase two of Dan Morgan's aggressive plan into action quickly

Trench warfare was the priority. The Panthers built from the inside out to improve their offensive during Morgan's first offseason at the helm. It came as no surprise to see the front-office leader do the same with his defensive strategy this time around.

Carolina added a genuine nose tackle for the first time since Evero came on board. Bobby Brown III is young, strong, powerful, and clogs space effectively for others to do damage. He represents an immediate upgrade on Shy Tuttle, who'll be demoted to a rotational role in 2025.

Tershawn Wharton was rewarded for his outstanding contribution to the Kansas City Chiefs last season with a bumper deal. He'll become the 3-4 defensive end partner opposite Derrick Brown, which seems to suggest the Panthers aren't especially confident Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham will be available at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That wasn't all. The Panthers also gave their edge-rushing room a boost with the signing of Patrick Jones II. He secured a career-high in sacks with seven for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, but his real strength lies in run defense. The Pittsburgh product is adept at setting a clean edge and boasts the power needed to shed blocks in pursuit of the ball carrier.

Couple this with the addition of hard-hitting run-stopping safety Tre'Von Moehrig, and the Panthers' intentions were abundantly clear. They are not going to be a pushover on defense anymore. Teams might get their yards, but they will face a much stronger fight for them. This is the physicality and mindset Morgan wants to implement across the roster.

More arrivals will be coming in the not-too-distant future, but the Panthers are off to a tremendous start. If the same trend continues and Morgan manages to find a dynamic linebacker or bolster depth across the board, Carolina's hopes of entering the NFC South title picture will increase exponentially.

Watch this space…

