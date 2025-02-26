Dan Morgan's defensive strategy is exactly what Panthers fans want to hear

Dan Morgan spent his first offseason as Carolina Panthers general manager bolstering the offensive line. Now, the front-office leader plans to do the same on the opposite side of the football.

It was a calculated risk by Morgan. He didn't have much to spend after cutting loose underperforming veterans ahead of time who didn't fit into the team's new way of thinking. Prioritizing the offense was the chosen path, which started in the trenches.

The Panthers landed two tone-setting guards at great expense. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were Carolina's marquee arrivals in free agency. Three of Carolina's four draft picks focused on the skill positions around quarterback Bryce Young. It took time, but the improvements over the second half of 2024 represent a solid foundation from which to build.

Hunt and Lewis completely changed the offensive line's mindset. They were physical and aggressive and never backed down an inch. Protection went from a weak link to an area of strength. Unfortunately for the Panthers, this came at a price.

Ejiro Evero's defense didn't have the same luxury. It was devoid of genuine starting quality or sufficient depth. The Panthers gave up over 3,000 rushing yards and conceded the most single-season points in NFL history. That hasn't gone unnoticed by Morgan.

Dan Morgan plans to make urgent changes to Carolina Panthers defense in 2025

The front-office leader made no secret of his plans on defense during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. Morgan wants to enhance the defense in the same way he accomplished with the offense in 2024. This will all start on Evero's 3-4 defensive front.

"I think on both sides of the ball, you have to win the line of scrimmage. You have to be bigger, you have to be tougher, you have to be more physical, and that's what we're looking to do around here. We're looking to build that defensive line like we built the offensive line last season, give the fans a good product on the field, give all of us a good product on the field." Dan Morgan via Panthers.com

This is exactly what Panthers fans want to hear.

Morgan won't completely neglect the offense, especially considering the need to give Young more weapons in the passing game. However, most of the big investments should be focused on rectifying some significant issues on the defensive side of the ball.

The trenches need more. Derrick Brown's return from injury should help greatly, but the Panthers need a genuine nose tackle and at least two more options to solidify depth. The same goes for Carolina's edge-rushing room, which is woefully inadequate after the veteran duo of Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum.

Carolina's linebacking corps looks set to get younger after the team opted to move on from Shaq Thompson. They are thin at cornerback whether Mike Jackson Sr. re-signs or not. Undrafted free agent Demani Richardson is the only safety under contract, so expect substantial alterations on the backend for good measure.

Morgan has a lot of hard work ahead in the coming weeks. The Panthers don't have much spare cash right now, which makes their nine draft picks even more vital. It's also worth remembering this was the case last year before Hunt and Lewis came into the fold.

Hopefully, the defense can get a similar boost in the not-too-distant future.

