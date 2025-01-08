Dan Morgan made his intentions clear upon receiving a promotion to the general manager position. He wanted to build through the draft and get the Carolina Panthers on sounder footing following a turbulent spell in franchise history. That wasn't going to happen overnight.

The Panthers rode some rough waters once again in 2024. They finished with just five wins, but there is optimism at long last. The stability and enthused response from the players are quickly changing the culture. This is exactly what Morgan had in mind.

Morgan needed his first draft class to make a significant impact. Some have exceeded expectations. The jury is still out on others, but all hope is not lost with anybody aside from one departure before a competitive down was played this season.

Carolina needs these players to develop throughout the offseason before confidence increases. Morgan also needs to maximize the nine draft selections at his disposal in 2025. If he can recruit well in free agency and nail his picks from the college ranks, the Panthers' chances of becoming a surprise package next time around increase exponentially.

That's for the future. For now, we re-graded the Panthers 2024 NFL Draft class following a rollercoaster first season in the pros.

Re-grading the Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft class after one season

Michael Barrett - LB

Round No. 7 | No. 240 overall

Michael Barrett didn't last long. The Carolina Panthers took a flier on the former Michigan linebacker in the seventh round. After failing to impress enough during the summer, general manager Dan Morgan deemed him surplus to requirements.

Barrett was traded to the Seattle Seahawks shortly before final cuts. This was the cost for Carolina to get its hands on veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr., who started the entire season and looked more than deserving of a contract extension. Something that head coach Dave Canales hinted could arrive before he's permitted to speak with other teams in free agency.

As for Barrett? He found his way onto the Seahawks practice squad. He was released soon after and landed on the Cleveland Browns briefly. The college football national championship winner is currently on the Green Bay Packers practice squad.

Original draft grade: B

Midseason draft grade: A

Draft grade after Year 1: A

Much like midseason, this lofty grade has nothing to do with Barrett's contribution. It has everything to do with what Morgan turned the pick into.