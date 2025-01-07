Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Moving forward edition

There aren't many teams who won five or fewer games with more optimism than the Carolina Panthers heading into the offseason. That's a strange thing to say, but the improvements made over the second half of 2024 represent a shining light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

For the first offseason since David Tepper assumed ownership of the franchise, there is stability. There is no need for another head coach after Dave Canales left a tremendous impression in his first season. The Panthers have general manager Dan Morgan — someone with the purpose and professionalism to run the football operation effectively.

They also have a franchise quarterback.

Bryce Young's incredible turnaround since coming back into the starting lineup was a breath of fresh air. He displayed the resolve, poise, and composure to change his concerning narrative. More importantly, the locker room believes and he's playing with a swagger that's hard not to love.

Benching Young was a big call for Canales and Morgan to make so early into their working relationship in Carolina. They came in for criticism and faced significant backlash. However, it looks like an absolute masterstroke that can help the organization long into the future.

This benefits Morgan considerably during his second offseason. There is no need to chase the next big thing under center. The front-office leader can focus his attention on molding other position groups in pursuit of progression. If the right reinforcements arrive, the Panthers will be a trendy dark-horse pick in 2025 among the media.

Carolina Panthers need a strong draft to improve in 2025

Morgan made his intentions clear upon securing his promotion. He wants the Panthers to build through the draft and reward those who prove their worth. He got a mixed bag from his first crop of college prospects, so fans are hoping for more this spring.

The Panthers are in a solid position to find some decent prospects across the seven rounds. Morgan's trade activity throughout his tenure has Carolina at nine selections currently. That doesn't guarantee success, but it's not a bad place to start.

There is hope at long last, but the Panthers have a huge amount of hard work ahead. This roster is devoid of legitimate talent or sufficient depth. Finding veterans capable of contributing doesn't come cheap. That's why nailing this draft will do wonders for the team's chances in 2025 and beyond.

Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers could approach their draft selections in our first offseason mock of the year.