Bryce Young cements Panthers' status in 2025 with mesmerizing Week 18 effort

Bryce Young wanted to finish on a high. His exceptional performance in Week 18 at the Atlanta Falcons left no doubt about his status with the Carolina Panthers in 2025.

Young is the future of this franchise. That's not up for discussion anymore.

He took this game over. It was a toe-to-toe shootout between the division rivals that went all the way to overtime. Young proved no moment is too big and the Panthers are in safe hands with his presence under center.

It's been a remarkable turnaround for Young. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft looked down and out after his benching before Week 3. This humbling experience could have gone either way for the signal-caller. Thankfully for the Panthers, he's made of stern stuff.

The swagger is back. The belief has increased exponentially. There's real conviction in the way Young is going about his business on the field. Atlanta had no answer as the Heisman Trophy winner put together arguably the most accomplished performance of his fledgling NFL career so far.

All signs pointed to the Panthers giving Young another shot next season. Even his harshest critics should have crystal clear clarity now.

Carolina Panthers have a franchise player in QB Bryce Young

This is a turnaround of epic proportions. Young used his time out of the firing line wisely. He looks like a completely different player. The poise, pocket navigation, and ability to convert red-zone opportunities into touchdowns were exactly what the Panthers had in mind when they gave up a king's ransom to secure his services.

Young is growing in every conceivable way. The Panthers are following his lead and responding positively to his improved production. You can see the confidence oozing from the player. It's a breath of fresh air for this downtrodden organization.

Most fans were worried about draft standing rather than beating the Falcons. However, this result and the fact Young flourished could far exceed the influence of any incoming college prospect when push comes to shove.

The Panthers must do everything in their power to surround Young with everything needed to excel in Year 3 of his career. He's got the tools needed — that much is glaringly obvious after making significant strides since his benching. Improving his weapons and ensuring the defense is more competitive is only going to help his cause.

Young came in for scathing criticism. The national media wrote him off entirely and a large section of the fanbase lost all hope. Those loyalists who stuck by the former Alabama standout through thick and thin are being rewarded handsomely.

Head coach Dave Canales also deserves credit. It was a big call to bench Young so early in the season. He challenged the quarterback and didn't make things easy. Pushing him while also providing clear direction regarding his development saw the light finally come on.

If the same trend continues throughout the season, the Panthers are going to be a tough out in 2025 and potentially beyond. It's been a long time since fans could say that with any confidence.

