5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Falcons in Week 18

Bryce Young had one final opportunity to cement his status as the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback in 2025. All signs point to that eventuality after some impressive displays over the second half of the campaign. However, there is an inkling of doubt until further notice.

Keeping continuity is crucial. Young hasn't been perfect by any stretch of the imagination. However, he is growing in confidence and won back the locker room's belief in his capabilities. Even head coach Dave Canales — who didn't exactly throw his full support behind the signal-caller until recently — seems to be coming around.

The Panthers have plenty of issues to resolve this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan must build around Young rather than chasing another quarterback. If the former Alabama standout fluffs his lines next season, the decision to go in a different direction is an easy one.

Young was looking to build additional positivity at the Atlanta Falcons in Carolina's regular-season finale. The Panthers' division rivals were aiming to win and hope the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to reach the postseason. Playing the role of spoiler was the best Canales' squad could accomplish before going their separate ways.

As it turned out, Young turned on the style to lead the Panthers to a memorable overtime triumph and end their campaign on the best-possible note.

With this in mind, here are five major observations from Young's performance at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 18.

Major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Falcons

Bryce Young's decisiveness

Bryce Young was hesitant beyond measure before his benching heading into Week 3. That is not the case anymore.

One of the biggest positives to emerge from the campaign centers on Young's decisiveness. He's playing with far more conviction and everyone is benefitting. Whether it be throwing the football or deciding to take off when things aren't developing as expected, his quick processing is being matched by sound decision-making at long last.

It doesn't come off all the time, but it's a huge plus from Young's perspective. Having the decisiveness to trust his instincts and rely on his preparations throughout the week is only going to serve him well moving forward.

Young is starting to look the part. This doesn't happen with improved self-belief and an extra level of comfort — traits he's done well to accomplish over the second half of 2024.