Luke Kuechly perfectly depicts Bryce Young's impact on resurgent Panthers

All eyes were on Bryce Young after a woeful showing against the Dallas Cowboys. The Carolina Panthers quarterback could have folded and returned to his old ways after disaster struck. Fortunately, he's made of stronger stuff these days.

Young turned in another remarkable performance as the Panthers ended their regular-season home engagements on a high. The Arizona Cardinals got plenty of pressure in his face. Even so, the former Alabama standout stood firm in the pocket, took hits when required, and made some astonishing throws throughout.

This was another sign that Young could be the long-term answer at quarterback. That wasn't always the case considering his Week 3 benching, but to see the confidence return leaves hope that this could be the start of something special.

Anyone who's watched Young since his reintroduction into the starting lineup knows this is not the same player. He's aggressive and playing with genuine poise. He's coming through in big moments and thrives at the most critical stages. It's not flawless just yet, but the impressive strides cannot be ignored.

Young's got two games left to cement his hopes for the 2025 season. There's a growing sense he'll get another shot, but the Panthers could throw him in a legitimate competition for the No. 1 spot without a strong end to the campaign.

It's a nice problem to have with Young. He looked down and out once upon a time. Now, the future's never looked brighter for the Heisman Trophy winner.

Luke Kuechly thinks Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young is enjoying himself again

This was a sentiment echoed by former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. The potential first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer was gushing in his praise of Young during an appearance on the Up and Adams Show. The perennial All-Pro believes his resurgence stems from improved pocket presence and enjoying himself again.

"He's playing inside the pocket a lot more than he did earlier in the year. He was able to scramble and extend some plays with his feet, obviously, scored the big rushing touchdown. But his ability to stay in the pocket and deliver a great ball — drops it in the bucket and doesn't flinch. I think he trusts that offensive line a lot more than he did at the beginning of the season. That smile that he's shown over the last couple of weeks is what we need to see from him. He's having fun again playing football." Luke Kuechly

This is a glowing reference for Young. Kuechly's been around the franchise throughout the Mater Dei High School product's time with the team. These comments carry a ton of weight considering the esteem in which he is still held by those in the organization.

Becoming complacent is not an option for Young. He knows the job isn't finished and things can change back in the blink of an eye. But if the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft stays focused and works hard on his craft throughout the offseason, there's nothing to suggest more improvements won't arrive.

The Panthers must also do their part. They have to surround Young with more productive weapons in the passing game. Whether it's through the draft, free agency, or the trade market — or a combination of the trio — they need to arrive somehow.

Kuechly is a highly intelligent football mind. It came as no surprise to see him provide the perfect depiction of Young's impact on the resurgent Panthers.

Hopefully, this is a trend that will continue long into the future.

