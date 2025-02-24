Shaq Thompson split cements Panthers' business-first mindset under Dan Morgan

Shaq Thompson's decade-long stint with the Carolina Panthers is over. A move that also cements the team's business-first mindset under general manager Dan Morgan.

There is no room for emotional attachment when building a contender. Roster building must be methodical. It must be ruthless when needed. If that meant taking their chances without the team's second-longest-serving player, so be it.

If Thompson hadn't suffered two serious injuries in consecutive seasons, including a torn Achilles in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, it's a different story. That wasn't the case, and Morgan decided that there was too much risk involved regarding an extension.

Carolina Panthers have no emotional attachment to roster decisions under Dan Morgan

Morgan was highly complimentary of Thompson in a statement released by the Panthers to confirm his departure. It was a genuine reflection of the esteem in which he is held by the franchise, even if it wasn't enough for an extended stay.

"We appreciate Shaq's leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons. Always a source of passion and enthusiasm, he was committed to this organization on and off the field, poured into his teammates, and strived to bring out the best in them. We wish Shaq the best as he moves forward with his career." Dan Morgan

This split typified the Panthers' new model with Morgan leading the charge. He's running the football operation strategically. It's not what they've done for Carolina before. It's all about what they can do in the future.

It was the right call. While there's a sense of regret things ended so sourly with a non-contract injury on the turf he was highly critical of, the outcome where Thompson is concerned seemed inevitable.

Morgan knows what's required regarding the defense this offseason. A complete overhaul is needed after they gave up the most single-season points in NFL history. Those plans won't include Thompson, whose health cannot be relied upon these days.

The NFL is a cutthroat business. Teams will tolerate players until they can replace them. Thompson's was an important part of Carolina's plans until he wasn't. That's the nature of the beast.

The Panthers will be better off adopting this approach. It's been a long time since things were done with the long term in mind. Rash gambles on quick fixes that never worked out set the organization back considerably. Morgan is looking to turn the tide, and he's off to a good start.

Although disappointing from Thompson's standpoint, especially considering he wanted to finish his career in Carolina, he should treat this with excitement. This is the first time he's had the chance to test free agency. Proving his health is the first challenge. After that, it's about finding the right fit on a team that could potentially contend in 2025.

Nobody would have cared too much if Thompson had re-signed a one-year deal with almost no financial commitment attached. Morgan decided to cut the cord entirely, which is a big statement regarding a locker room alpha held in the highest regard by his peers.

And make no mistake, anyone not pulling their weight on Morgan's watch isn't going to last long. That message is clear.

