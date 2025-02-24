Just a few short hours after speculation surfaced regarding an imminent breakup between Shaq Thompson and the Carolina Panthers, the news was made official by the team.

Thompson was the team's second longest-serving player behind long-snapper J.J. Jansen. The veteran linebacker became an important factor on the field and an inspirational figure within the locker room. However, two serious injuries in as many seasons forced the Panthers in a different direction.

Now, they'll go their separate ways from the Washington product.

Carolina Panthers confirm Shaq Thompson's inevitable fate before free agency

General manager Dan Morgan had nothing but good things to say about Thompson in a statement announcing his departure. The front-office leader praised his inspiring qualities and his willingness to always put the team first as traits that won't be forgotten.

"We appreciate Shaq's leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons. Always a source of passion and enthusiasm, he was committed to this organization on and off the field, poured into his teammates, and strived to bring out the best in them. We wish Shaq the best as he moves forward with his career." Dan Morgan

Thompson is an outstanding player at the peak of his powers. Unfortunately, the injury bug forced Morgan's hand in this scenario.

Thompson's problems began with a broken fibula suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. He wasn't seen again that year, although hopes were high he could make a full recovery and help Carolina flourish in 2024.

The signs were promising throughout the offseason where Thompson was concerned. He was expected to form a productive interior partnership with free-agent signing Josey Jewell after Frankie Luvu departed for the Washington Commanders. The early production was encouraging, but it came to an abrupt halt.

The former first-round pick went down with a serious-looking injury in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Concerns were immediate from Thompson's teammates as he was carted off. Further tests revealed a torn Achilles, ruling him out for the entire campaign.

This was enough for Carolina to go in a different direction. They must make huge alterations to their historically bad defense this offseason. With Thompson set to be 31 years old and growing concerns about how these injury problems will impact future performance levels, Morgan made a tough but necessary decision.

Thompson's decade-long stint with the Panthers is over. He began during Carolina's 2015 campaign which resulted in 15 regular-season wins and a trip to the Super Bowl. There were good times and bad, but the player's commitment to the cause never wavered.

What the future holds for Thompson is unclear. He's eager to continue his playing journey and believes he's got a lot of good football left. But this will likely depend on his medical assessments.

Everyone associated with the Panthers will wish Thompson all the luck in the world moving forward. It's another piece of the past fading away, but Morgan will stop for nothing in pursuit of progress.

