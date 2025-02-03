NFL analyst implores Carolina Panthers to prioritize Bryce Young's supporting cast

Bryce Young is on the right track at long last. How the Carolina Panthers approach recruitment around the quarterback this offseason will be integral to any further improvements in 2025.

Young displayed outstanding resolve following his benching. Many players would have accepted their fate and actively pushed for a fresh challenge. Thankfully for the Panthers, he's made of much sterner stuff.

The confidence, poise, aggressiveness, and conviction when Young came back into the starting lineup were nothing short of extraordinary. Carolina was more competitive and efficient, at least from an offensive standpoint. Head coach Dave Canales' belief in the former Alabama standout increased enough to leave no doubt regarding his status next season.

Hopes are high that this is just the start of a bright future for Young. It's not perfect, so bolstering his weapons in the passing game should be high on general manager Dan Morgan's list of priorities in the coming months.

Analyst believes building around Bryce Young remains Carolina Panthers' priority

This was a topic emphasized by Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports when examining what each NFL team needs to prioritize this offseason. The analyst thought acquiring more prolific wide receivers for Young is their biggest need above all else. Despite the team's obvious defensive deficiencies, he thought their substantial investment in the Heisman Trophy winner should supersede everything else.

"The Panthers have one of the best route runners in the game in Adam Thielen and a promising young player in Xavier Legette. They need more outside help for Young, who finally looked like a franchise quarterback after returning from being benched. They need to improve at a lot of positions, but Young's development is still the top priority." Jeff Kerr

Morgan won't be ignoring the defense this offseason. The front-office leader admitted not doing enough to find the right starting quality or depth to help defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero during his year at the helm. The cannot continue if the Panthers want to enter the postseason picture in 2025.

At the same time, getting Young a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver is a difficult yet attainable objective for the Panthers. They could go broke for a free agent like Tee Higgins should he test the market. Others like Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, or Keenan Allen would cost less but don't have the long-term upside attached.

They could explore trade possibilities. D.K. Metcalf is known to the coaching staff and might be on the move this offseason. Garrett Wilson's future with the New York Jets is also under a cloud. These options won't be cheap, but the Panthers have nine draft selections — seven of which are in the top 150.

There's also the draft. Tetairoa McMillan would be a difficult proposition to turn down at No. 8 overall. Others will be considered at some stage on Day 2. This isn't the same prolific class compared to the last three years, but that doesn't mean it's devoid of talent.

Nothing should be off the table right now. Morgan will take everything into account and strike with conviction when opportunities arise. If he can help Young and also find defensive firepower to become a more balanced squad, a potential NFC South challenge won't be too far behind.

