5 blockbuster trades Carolina Panthers should consider to propel playoff dreams

Dan Morgan spent his first offseason treading water and getting the Carolina Panthers on sounder long-term footing. After the team demonstrated notable improvements over the second half of 2024, the general manager could be more aggressive this time around.

The Panthers have already wasted the first two years of quarterback Bryce Young's rookie contract. He's extension-eligible after next season, although Carolina will probably adopt a wait-and-see approach unless the Heisman Trophy winner surges into the elite discussion.

Regardless of Young's status, the Panthers need to approach this offseason recruitment period with urgency. Money is tight, so sacrifices need to be made to strengthen the team's position. However, there is more than enough draft capital at Morgan's disposal to examine potential upgrades in the trade market if the right opportunities present themselves.

Morgan recently revealed that the Panthers plan to adopt a calculated risk strategy throughout the offseason. Everything is being done with the long-term in mind. At the same time, the right additions could see Carolina become a dark-horse contender to make the postseason during the second campaign under head coach Dave Canales.

It'll be interesting to see how the Panthers handle matters, but Morgan will turn over every stone to make this team a force once again. With this in mind, here are five blockbuster trades Carolina should consider if the specific individuals become available at any stage.

Blockbuster trades the Carolina Panthers should consider in 2025

Carolina Panthers could trade for Garrett Wilson

The Carolina Panthers would be wise to acquire a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for Bryce Young this offseason. They are giving the signal-caller another shot in 2025 after his remarkable turnaround. Placing the necessary supporting cast around the former Alabama standout is crucial entering Year 3 of his professional career.

Keeping an eye on the developments between Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets is prudent. All was not well between the dynamic wide receiver and the club this season. Tensions rose as a season that promised much fell by the wayside. Reports of a training camp bust-up with quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the wideout to hint that his future may lie elsewhere.

That might have changed following the appointment of new head coach Aaron Glenn. He won't want to lose Wilson, although this is almost entirely dependent on Rodgers' future — something that also ties into the status of veteran pass-catcher Davante Adams.

If the Jets somehow became receptive to offers, Morgan should be among the first to pick up the phone. Acquiring Wilson wouldn't be cheap, but the benefits are astronomical.