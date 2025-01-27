Dan Morgan plans to adopt calculated-risk strategy with Panthers free agents

Dan Morgan is currently running the rule over potential 2025 NFL Draft targets for the Carolina Panthers at assessment events across the country. There are plenty of big decisions for the general manager to make before then.

First up will be the future of current playing personnel who are looking for new deals. Morgan tied one up during the campaign when running back Chuba Hubbard got a four-year extension. He adopted a wait-and-see approach with the rest, which added to their uncertainty.

The Panthers made some encouraging strides over the second half of 2024. Their future looks brighter than ever with some much-needed stability across the board. Unfortunately, not everyone will come along for the ride.

Dan Morgan won't overpay to keep Carolina Panthers free agents around

Morgan lifted the lid on how he plans to approach discussions in the not-too-distant future during a conversation with Mike Kaye from The Charlotte Observer. The front-office leader revealed that they have prices in mind for those they want to retain. But if their representatives have other ideas, the Panthers are not going to overpay.

"I think it’s going to be a case-by-case basis. I think some, obviously, we’ll attack beforehand. Some (free agents) we’ll have to let test the market and kind of let the market dictate what they’re going to be paid. So, we have a number in our head, and maybe the agent of one of our players has another number in their head. So, we may have to let them test the market and maybe they’ll come back to us (or) maybe they won’t. That’s just a risk you have to take." Dan Morgan

Morgan's calculated risk approach was evident last season. It played a leading role in Frankie Luvu's departure to the Washington Commanders. It also resulted in the Panthers trading edge rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants after refusing to meet his contract demands.

Having Brandt Tilis around helps enormously. He's a shrewd salary-cap manager who'll know the worth of every player. But shelling out too much — something the Panthers have done in the past to keep players around — is not going to be considered.

That's the price of progress when it's all said and done. The Panthers are already two years into quarterback Bryce Young's rookie contract with almost nothing to show for it. This is the time to be aggressive while also keeping the bigger picture in mind.

Making rash decisions is what got the Panthers into this mess. Morgan is steadying the ship and running the football operation with no sentiment attached. Everyone has a price, and his comments indicate there is not a lot of wiggle room attached when negotiations commence.

It'll be interesting to see who stays or who goes. Some will get interest from elsewhere. Others will see what's out there before coming back. That's all part of the league's cutthroat business at this time of year.

Fans are expectant. They also know that Morgan, Tilis, and head coach Dave Canales have an aligned vision for the future. It's been a long time since they could say that with any confidence.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis