5 moves that could save $48 million on the Carolina Panthers 2025 salary cap

The Carolina Panthers need to make this offseason count. The more money Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis can free up, the better their chances will be.

Carolina's financial situation remains precarious, for one more offseason at least. They are projected to have $21.62 million in available salary-cap space with 51 players under contract. That's not exactly ideal, but there are ways to increase the available cash.

This is why the Panthers brought Tilis into the fold. The respected front office figure became executive vice president of football operations last offseason and immediately got to work. Carolina took short-term financial hits for long-term prosperity, which was the right call in difficult circumstances. He stabilized everything and left no doubt he was the right man for the job.

Tilis' cap wizardry will need to work his magic once again this offseason. The Panthers have some flexibility from 2026 onwards, which opens things up slightly. And given the need to maximize quarterback Bryce Young's rookie deal, expect the front office to be a little more aggressive.

With this in mind., here are five moves the Panthers can make to save around $48 million on their 2025 salary cap.

Moves to save the Carolina Panthers $48 million on their 2025 salary cap

Carolina Panthers cut Miles Sanders

Cap saving: $5.22 million

The Carolina Panthers could trim some fat off the playing staff before free agency. This comes with dead cap money, but in some cases, it also comes with significant savings attached.

Looking at the Panthers roster as things stand, running back Miles Sanders seems like a cut candidate. The former second-round pick hasn't performed up to the required standards over the last two years. Injuries and poor performance saw him go from a focal point to an afterthought quickly. A decent effort in Week 18 at the Atlanta Falcons might not be enough to get a reprieve.

Chuba Hubbard is the No. 1 running back. Sanders' chances of seeing out his contract increase when one considers second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks might not be available until 2026. But the more than $5 million in savings attached to his early release are too tempting to ignore.

If Sanders parts ways with the Panthers ahead of time, adding another backfield threat is something to consider. There are always some intriguing options emerging from the college ranks. Carolina can find someone cheaper than the Penn State product and spend the money elsewhere.