5 pressing offseason priorities for Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in 2025

Dan Morgan navigated rough waters during his first year as Carolina Panthers general manager. He was on damage limitation and made tough decisions for a more sustainable future. It wasn't easy, but this project will take time to flourish.

Team owner David Tepper is bullish about the future. The billionaire hedge fund manager opted for stability this offseason with Morgan, Brandt Tilis, and head coach Dave Canales. This brings an unusual sense of calm to the Panthers — something fans haven't experienced under his ownership before.

That's a big positive, especially considering Tepper is staying out of the limelight and letting the football professionals do their job. The team made some encouraging strides over the second half of 2024, but things are still hanging precariously.

This is an important few months for Morgan and his staff. A strong recruitment period while keeping the bigger picture in mind is essential. If the Panthers can achieve this objective, don't be surprised if they are a trendy pick for a Wild Card playoff spot and a potential NFC South title candidate when the new campaign arrives.

Before then, here are five pressing offseason priorities facing Morgan in 2025.

Pressing offseason priorities for the Carolina Panthers in 2025

Trimming the fat

Dan Morgan released several established veterans ahead of time last offseason. Taking short-term hits for future financial flexibility was a drastic yet necessary measure. But they aren't out of the mire just yet.

According to Spotrac, the Panthers have $23.58 million in available salary-cap space with 51 players under contract. That's not enough if Carolina wants to sign high-quality free agents to give this rebuild another shot in the arm.

Morgan will need to trim the fat at some stage. Having an experienced salary-cap guru such as Brandt Tilis to lean on is a major asset. If they can make the correct sacrifices and raise the resources available somewhat, Carolina's chances will be better.

Some potential salary-cap-cut candidates will come under the microscope. Miles Sanders, Dane Jackson, and Shy Tuttle have underwhelmed and might not get a reprieve. A'Shawn Robinson, Yosh Nijman, and perhaps even Jadeveon Clowney are others who'd bring some significant cap relief with their early removal.

It's a tricky conundrum for Morgan and his staff to solve. Some decisions are going to be tougher than others, but this is all part of the pressure of being an NFL general manager for a team that desperately needs to build positive momentum.