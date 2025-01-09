Dave Canales opens up about Carolina Panthers future after rollercoaster 2024

It was a cinematic ending to a less-than-stellar season.

The Carolina Panthers offense was electric in Week 18. Bryce Young dotted up the Atlanta Falcons’ defense. The former No. 1 overall pick looked fully evolved, taking charge of an offensive attack that posted a season-high 44 points.

It was a breath of fresh air. The relationship between Dave Canales and his quarterback has been a rocky road. The Panthers coach gave up on him earlier this season. Due to an injury to Andy Dalton, the Heisman Trophy winner was thrust back into the starting lineup.

Dave Canales gets real about Bryce Young's status

The reluctant Canales was forced to turn to his signal caller. He admitted his conservative play-calling earlier in the season reflected his lack of confidence in the Panthers’ quarterback. That's not the case anymore.

"And how about Bryce? Being able to call whatever I wanted to call on the call sheet, knowing he was going to find a positive outcome. He was going to find a throwaway, a big play, a scramble for a touchdown. Just these different things. It’s so freeing that is, just being able to call whatever fits that area and not have to second-guess the calls, and he gave us that ability to do that today." Dave Canales via The Charlotte Observer

Young’s performance has withered the second-guessing away. Most recently, his climactic outing inspired optimism that has not been observed in Carolina since Cam Newton was in uniform.

Strengthened bond between coach and quarterback shapes Carolina Panthers’ identity

Canales no longer feels confined by his quarterback. He can be aggressive on offense. More importantly, he is no longer burdened by being the figurehead for a floundering organization.

Young’s actions are speaking louder than anyone’s words. Those questioning the Panthers’ choice to draft the Alabama standout struggle to be heard. It's a remarkable turnaround that offers legitimate hope things are trending up after years of decay.

"It’s huge. It’s a great feeling. It allows us to just look at the whole roster, to see what the investments need to be. It helps us to think about free agency and the draft with a lens knowing we got our guy. And now we can just build this team with the right mentality. And find the guys who can come in and challenge our roster, like we plan on doing every year." Dave Canales via The Charlotte Observer

A sense of direction is invaluable. A quarterback to build around is priceless. Although the team only mustered five wins in 2024, Canales rejoices in the identity he has built.

The Panthers are no longer the laughingstock of the league, but their defense is. Ejiro Evero’s unit gave up more points than any team in league history. Nonetheless, the organization controversially decides to retain him in 2025. Canales believes the scheme is fine, it's the personnel that's the problem.

"I mean, if you’re going to be last, be the first last. Be absolutely No. 1 in that regard (laughs). I think there’s a lot of things we have to address. I know that. And we’ll get to work on that. But at the same time, I want to honor every single one of those guys who played so hard for us and tried to do what we asked them to do the whole time as we were troubleshooting issues and facing the different challenges that each team posed against our defense. And the guys never wavered. They just stuck together. They worked hard. They played hard and finished for each other, and that’s what I was most proud of." Dave Canales via The Charlotte Observer

Amidst the Panthers' struggles, the unit left it all on the field. Week in and week out, effort was apparent. That's a testament to the culture being built by Canales throughout a rollercoaster first season at the helm.

Now the task is on Dan Morgan to build a competitive group of talent. His track record galvanizes the confidence of the first-year head coach. A winning culture has been established. A pivotal milestone in the Panthers' timeline. Still, this defense needs a serious facelift if the team is going to take the next step in 2025.

A long offseason is ahead. But opportunity knocks for the Panthers.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis