Bryce Young's sensational Week 18 gets seal of approval from Panthers icon

People around the league and across the media are starting to look at Bryce Young differently. The quarterback came back from the brink to cement his status as the team's franchise presence under center in 2025. Not many had that on their bingo card after his benching before Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Carolina Panthers took a calculated risk by taking Young out of the firing line after two woeful performances to begin the campaign. Dave Canales was early into his head coaching tenure and received scathing criticism for the decision. Based on the signal-caller's response and the progress made after coming back into the starting lineup, it was a masterstroke.

If there were any lingering doubts around Young, he removed them with an exceptional performance at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. The Heisman Trophy winner's swagger, precision, pocket manipulation, and ability to come through in the clutch overcame more defensive frailties to attain an overtime triumph. It rubber-stamped his remarkable renaissance and raised hope for the future in good measure.

Canales was emphatic after the game, proclaiming Young as their guy and the need to build around him. With another offseason to develop in the same system, there's nothing to suggest additional improvements couldn't arrive once the supporting cast improves.

"Being able to call whatever I wanted to call on the call sheet knowing that he was going to find a positive outcome, he was going to find a throwaway, a big play, a scramble for a touchdown, just the different things and how freeing that is, just to be able to call whatever fits that area, not have to second guess the calls and he gave us that ability to do that." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Young has changed the narrative and the Panthers are in a much better place as a result. His outstanding contribution to close out Carolina's regular-season engagements came with plaudits aplenty. It also saw a franchise icon lend his support with a notable seal of approval.

Cam Newton lauds Bryce Young's stunning Week 18 performance

Replacing Cam Newton has been a poisoned chalice for the Panthers since Matt Rhule's regime handled his first (and second) departure terribly. A constant stream of failed trades, subpar free-agent signings, and wasted draft picks followed. Now, at long last, they have a guy in Young.

This didn't go unnoticed by Newton, who took time to praise the former Alabama standout on social media after the best performance of his professional career by a considerable margin.

Young holds Newton in the highest regard. He recognizes his status in franchise history and is intent on following in his footsteps en route to potentially achieving similar accomplishments. It was a rocky opening, but the light finally came on over the second half of 2024.

There is more positivity heading into the offseason than at any stage throughout David Tepper's ownership so far. If Young had come back and fluffed his lines, this would have been a completely different conversation. That's how important having a No. 1 quarterback capable of manning the position next season and way into the future.

The Mater Dei High School product is thoroughly deserving of all the adulation coming his way. Young's worked extremely hard to get himself to this point. It's taken self-reflection, a hard look in the mirror, and taking on the challenge with professiionalism. He's accomplished all that and so much more.

And he's just getting started.

