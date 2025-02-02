Latest Tee Higgins update swings door open for Carolina Panthers to swoop

The Carolina Panthers need to find a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. Fans are dreaming of a marquee name such as wide receiver Tee Higgins.

That might sound like a pipedream. However, the latest update hinted that the Cincinnati Bengals and Higgins will find it difficult to reach an agreement before the legal tampering period begins.

Higgins will arguably be the hottest commodity on the free-agent market if the Bengals let things get that far. The pass-catcher is ascending and just entering his prime. These sorts of options don't typically become available, so there should be a queue of suitors looking to secure his signature.

The Bengals want to keep Higgins. He's stated that leaving quarterback Joe Burrow would be difficult, but this all comes down to the bottom line. Cincinnati also has to pay Ja'Marr Chase and potentially edge rusher Trey Hendrickson if he makes things difficult. That's not going to leave much wiggle room during their negotiations with the former Clemson star's representatives.

Carolina Panthers should monitor Tee Higgins' contract situation closely

This was a sentiment echoed by Cincinnati's director of player personnel Duke Tobin. The organization wants to retain Higgins, but the front-office figure acknowledged that some compromises would be needed before everything gets rubber-stamped.

"It's going to be hard. I've always been very upfront in my desire to have Tee Higgins on our team. I've never not been upfront about that, and that desire continues, but we have to be able to come together with his representation on what that means and what the right number is for his experience, for his play time, for his production." Duke Tobin via Cincinnati Enquirer

This admission could swing the door open for Carolina and others to make their move. Higgins' team will know a bidding war could occur for his services in free agency. That strengthens their bargaining position and makes things difficult for the Bengals to come up with the cash needed.

The Panthers aren't exactly flush with spare financial resources right now. That will change once extensions, early releases, and restructures are confirmed. Whether they'll have enough to make Higgins a tempting offer without jeopardizing their ability to strengthen other position groups is another matter.

Young playing well and looking like a potential franchise quarterback will help where recruitment is concerned this spring. Pass-catchers always want to play with consistent, accurate signal-callers who put them in the best positions to thrive. Higgins is unlikely to take a discount, but this is a strong selling point all the same.

This represents a significant statement of intent if the Panthers can pull it off. Morgan should inquire if he gets the chance, but the chances are unlikely.

Higgins is going to be in demand. This will drive up the price and probably come with offers from teams with better chances of immediately contending. Whether it's him or someone else, the Panthers have to secure an elite-level difference-maker for Young. Nothing else will do entering a critical Year 3 of his professional career.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

