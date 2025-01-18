NFL analyst throws cold water on Panthers QB Bryce Young's superb turnaround

Bryce Young gave himself a fighting chance after turning his career aspirations around long-term this season. One NFL analyst believes more is needed to convince the Carolina Panthers this is the guy to lead them into the future.

Young is gaining plaudits and admirers around the media. The league is starting to look at him differently. Head coach Dave Canales took a big risk by benching him after just two games in 2024. It paid off handsomely.

The Heisman Trophy winner's resolve ensured production surged when given another chance. Young's confidence grew and the signal-caller got his smile back. Everyone believes again and Canales left no doubt regarding his status in 2025.

He's the man.

This is a remarkable accomplishment for Young, especially considering how bleak things appeared. What comes next is even more important.

NFL analyst places Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young on the hot seat in 2025

Maurice Moton from The Bleacher Report discussed this topic in greater detail. The NFL analyst placed Young on his list of quarterbacks on the hot seat next season. He acknowledged things were looking up, but the urgency to build on this newfound momentum is high in Year 3 of his professional career.

"[Bryce] Young should be the Panthers' Week 1 starter, but he's not playing under the same coaching staff and front office that drafted him two years ago. [Dave] Canales was quick to bench Young during his early-season struggles in 2024, but the 23-year-old bounced back when given a second chance. Now, Young must show why the previous regime selected him with the first pick of the 2023 draft." Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report

Young will be the first to admit he's got work to do. The former Alabama standout is riding on the crest of a wave, but complacency cannot become an issue. That shouldn't be a problem considering he's fought back from the depths of despair to potentially become a franchise-caliber presence under center.

The Panthers will be on hand to guide him every step of the way. Young has a strong support system in place with Canales, offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, and quarterbacks coach Will Harriger. He's also got stability working within the same system for the first time after team owner David Tepper became suitably impressed with the project's progress.

That's arguably the biggest positive above all else. Very few quarterbacks can navigate constant upheaval successfully. Having the same coaches and the same vision for Young's development is only going to help his cause.

Young's resurgence bought him time if nothing else. The Panthers aren't in the market for a starting quarterback, although they'll need a steady veteran backup presence if Andy Dalton takes his chances elsewhere. But with a much better quarterback class emerging from the college ranks in 2026, the margin for error remains slim.

If the Panthers do their part by building around Young, surrounding him with the right weapons, and allowing him to excel within Canales' schematic concepts, general manager Dan Morgan might not have to worry about chasing the next big thing at football's most pivotal position for a long time.

Time will tell, but things couldn't look more promising right now.

