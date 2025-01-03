Carolina Panthers OC sheds light on the secrets behind Bryce Young's resurgence

One didn't have to look far across the media for scathing criticism of quarterback Bryce Young before and after his Week 3 benching. That's not the case anymore.

As another disappointing season winds down for the Carolina Panthers, attention is turning to another critical offseason for general manager Dan Morgan. There is a lot of hard work ahead to get this roster up to the required standard. Team owner David Tepper is willing to give the project time, but this represents a precarious situation until further notice.

Positives have been few and far between for the Panthers once again in 2024. However, those in power must be thrilled with how Young responded in the face of adversity to give himself a fighting chance.

Young looks more assured than ever. There is no more hesitancy and he's playing with a smile on his face. There's conviction in his distribution and head coach Dave Canales trusts him to execute the game plan effectively. The Panthers have problems, but the former Alabama is way down the list these days.

Carolina Panthers seeing more comfort from quarterback Bryce Young

Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik shed some light on how Young has turned his fortunes around. This centers on belief and familiarity, which the coach believes is a natural progression for any player looking to carve out their path in the NFL.

"His confidence has grown, and his comfort in the system, comfort with the guys around him. That's kind of a natural progression you'd expect from a young guy with a new coordinator, a new system, and in just his second year in the league. The confidence has really come to light in crucial moments. It's been a lot of fun to watch him grow that way." Brad Idzik

Young came into the league with higher expectations than most. He was the No. 1 pick in 2023 and the Panthers sacrificed a king's ransom to bring him into the fold. Those in power at the time thought they were ready to drop in a promising quarterback from the college ranks and take off. That was a grave error in judgment.

That's in the past. Young is looking to the future with more promise. Players are fully on board. Coaches are starting to believe. Even his harshest skeptics among the fanbase are coming around.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be the first to admit he's not the finished article. Young has some areas to work on throughout the offseason. The Panthers must also do their part by providing the signal-caller with more productive weapons. Nothing else will do.

Young deserves another chance. There is continuity among the coaching staff for once. Giving the Mater Dei High School product another summer to hone his craft under the guidance of Canales, Idzik, and others is only going to help his cause.

It's been a rollercoaster first two years in the league for Young. But after some self-reflection, hard work, and improved poise with the spotlight glaring, there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

Not many predicted that when Canales sent him to the fringes earlier in the campaign.

