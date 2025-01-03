NFL analyst implores Carolina Panthers to break the bank for Tee Higgins

The Carolina Panthers need significant reinforcements this offseason. They've made progress in some areas, but the roster is nowhere near good enough to enter playoff consideration or contend for the NFC South as things stand.

It'll take some maneuvering, but general manager Dan Morgan and salary-cap guru Brandt Tilis have a plan in place to take the franchise forward. Carolina's defense needs an urgent makeover. The Panthers also need to surround quarterback Bryce Young with more prolific weapons in the passing game.

Young's done enough to earn another shot in 2025. He's restored faith through improved confidence and aggressiveness since becoming the starter once again. Getting the former No. 1 pick a legitimate wide receiver or two could only help take his game to new heights.

The Panthers are a little strapped for cash in free agency. They have around $31.5 million available currently with 41 players under contract. This will increase once extensions, restructures, and early releases occur. But it'll be interesting to see how much Morgan and Tilis decide to free up funds in pursuit of progression.

That will ultimately determine whether the Panthers become a realistic candidate in the Tee Higgins sweepstakes. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is the hottest free agent on the market if things get that far. One NFL analyst believes Carolina should break the bank in an attempt to secure his services.

Tee Higgins would give Carolina Panthers legitimate WR1 for Bryce Young

Matt Holder from The Bleacher Report — not for the first time this season — implored the Panthers to make a bold splash for Higgins. It wouldn't be cheap, but it might be the move that helps Young surge forward in Year 3 of his professional career.

"With Bryce Young looking like the long-term solution at quarterback, Higgins should be Carolina's biggest priority in free agency. Young needs a No. 1 receiver to throw to, and the soon-to-be 26-year-old is looking for an opportunity to fill that role for a club. Also, the wideout is young enough to be part of the organization's future, and it should have enough cap space to make this paring happen, beginning this offseason with $32.5 million according to Over The Cap." Matt Holder, The Bleacher Report

There will be a bidding war for Higgins if the Bengals let him test the market. A queue of suitors would be willing to make him a legitimate No. 1 option and pay the former Clemson star top dollar. The Panthers might not lure him without a significant overpay, but they have to try.

A situation could also emerge where the Bengals and Higgins come to an agreement that results in an extension. The pass-catcher recently declared that he'd consider a discount to play with quarterback Joe Burrow long-term. But with Ja'Marr Chase also looking to cash in — especially if he confirms the Triple Crown this weekend — even a reduced contract might not be enough to make the money work.

Morgan will monitor developments. Higgins is a No. 1 playing a secondary role of sorts behind Chase. He'd be the top dog in Carolina by a considerable margin.

Young's enhanced performance levels make the Panthers a more attractive destination. Whether that's enough remains to be seen.

Higgins is a superstar. But this might be a step too far for the Panthers in the second season under Morgan's guidance.

