Perfect free-agent target prices himself out of Panthers with jaw-dropping display

The Carolina Panthers need to surround Bryce Young with more productive weapons in the passing game. All signs point to the quarterback getting another shot in 2025 barring any drastic setbacks over the final two games. Improving his supporting cast is crucial.

Money is tight currently, which could hinder Dan Morgan's movements in free agency unless sacrifices arrive. Nothing should be off the table in pursuit of improvement. After all, the Panthers have already wasted the first two years of Young's rookie deal with nothing to show for it.

One name who'll be more coveted than most when the legal tampering period begins added further dollars to his demands with a sensational performance in Week 17. Tee Higgins was incredible as the Cincinnati Bengals kept their playoff dreams alive with a dramatic triumph over the Denver Broncos. It also proved beyond all doubt he could be a No. 1 option elsewhere.

Higgins has lived in the shadow of Ja'Marr Chase since he entered the league. The former Clemson star remains a favorite target of quarterback Joe Burrow, but keeping him around seems almost impossible considering the money he's likely to command on the open market.

A second straight franchise tag is something to consider, but this won't be cheap. Unless significant compromises are reached between both parties, the Bengals and Higgins will go their separate ways this offseason.

Carolina Panthers won't win a bidding war for pending free-agent Tee Higgins

That will put the Panthers and countless others around the NFL on red alert. Higgins has endured some injury issues in recent seasons, but the talent is undeniable. The gifted pass-catcher put this on full display to give Cincinnati slim hope of reaching the knockout rounds in Week 18.

Higgins brought in 11 of 12 targets for 131 receiving yards and a jaw-dropping three touchdowns versus the Broncos. He was relentless from start to finish, displaying elite-level route running, assured hands, and the ability to come through in the biggest moments.

This is exactly why Burrow wants the Bengals to move heaven and earth to keep Higgins around. But with Chase also looking to get paid on a potentially record-breaking extension, it's hard to envisage a scenario where both wide receivers are satisfied.

The Panthers would be wise to throw their hat in the ring. They are desperate for a legitimate No. 1 option. There are several other critical needs to address, but Morgan must shoot his shot if Higgins is free to explore alternative employment.

Looking at the player's talent and long-term upside, there could be a bidding war for Higgins's services. Difference-makers like this with their best years ahead don't become available too often on the free-agent market. Carolina might be priced out when push comes to shove.

Convincing Higgins that this is a project worth joining represents another stumbling block. He'll be in high demand among some leading contenders if they can make the money work. Spurning them in favor of Carolina without vastly overpaying is a tough sell. His Week 17 performance does nothing to improve the Panthers' chances of landing this big fish.

Time will tell, but Morgan should have contingencies in place if his potential quest for Higgins falls short.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis