Carolina Panthers' Milton Williams quest derailed with devastating Patriots swoop

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly finalizing a deal to secure the services of Milton Williams. However, that is no longer the case.

Adam Schefter from ESPN confirmed that talks between Williams and the Panthers are progressing. A deal was expected to be confirmed, but it's not done just yet.

According to Philadelphia Eagles writer Cayden Steele from NJ.com, the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings are also pushing hard to sign Williams with offers. This is only going to drive up the price, but the Panthers have to get this one over the line.

Carolina Panthers' losing out on Milton Williams as Patriots win bidding war

Dan Morgan is desperately trying to fortify his defense this offseason. Williams is an instant game-changer on the defensive front who'd form a dominant partnership with Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown. Schefter added that the former third-round pick will command more than $20 million annually on his next deal. If the Cardinals and Vikings are also pushing, it raises the stakes to get something worked out.

Then, something changed.

In a dramatic U-turn, the New England Patriots swooped to steal Williams at the 11th hour. This represented a significant blow for the Panthers. One that forces them to pivot accordingly and examine other targets.

Williams probably got more money from the Patriots looking at their available salary-cap space. It'll be interesting to see the details with reports of $26 million per season being touted, but one cannot look at this development with anything other than disappointment where the Panthers are concerned.

Reading between the lines, news of the Panthers' interest was leaked to provoke engagement from elsewhere. It had the desired effect, with the Patriots coming in over the top to prise the dominant lineman from Carolina's grasp.

This is a devastating blow. The Panthers need help badly on the defensive front. Williams was arguably the best interior force on the market with experience operating within a 3-4 base scheme. Now, it's back to the drawing board.

Morgan won't have put all his eggs in Williams' basket, so to speak, but he was their No. 1 target from the outside looking in. The Panthers are now on the back foot, so they won't want to leave themselves short in pursuit of finding the defensive reinforcements needed to improve next time around.

It's also worth remembering that this is a deep draft class for defensive linemen and Morgan has nine selections at his disposal. If his preferred options are off the table, that's a realistic avenue of pursuit.

While $26 million per year is a lot, Williams is worth it. What's important for the Panthers is responding accordingly so they don't get caught short.

