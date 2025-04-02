Dave Canales may have tipped his hand on Panthers' first-round pick preference

Dave Canales was pretty candid during a recent interview with Kay Adams from the Up and Adams show. The Carolina Panthers head coach also might have tipped his hand about the team's preferred choice at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Panthers have made a concerted effort to enhance their defense this offseason. Dan Morgan had no other choice after watching a constant stream of embarrassing contributions from Ejiro Evero's unit in 2024. If these reinforcements bear fruit, it will make Carolina a more balanced operation capable of being competitive when the 2025 season arrives.

Morgan isn't done there. There's a growing belief that the Panthers will allocate their early draft resources to fortifying problem areas on defense. They could add playmakers around quarterback Bryce Young at some stage, but those in power are also comfortable with the options available right now.

When probed by Adams about one prospect in particular, Canales was gushing in his praise. That's significant when one considers how strongly Jalon Walker's been linked to the Panthers throughout the pre-draft assessment process.

Dave Canales' comments reveal Carolina Panthers' admiration for Jalon Walker

Canales wasn't shy in declaring his admiration for Walker. This didn't center on his physical gifts, but rather the recommendations from his teammates and ability to inspire others.

"Every single Georgia Bulldog we talk to, they talk about Jalon Walker. They talk about the accountability, the way he pulls the whole group together, the way he plays with his hair on fire, and communicates, and all those things. I think there are just some intangibles about the guy that are really special. He's right up the road, too." Dave Canales

This is exactly the sort of character Morgan is looking to bring to the Panthers. He wants players who produce on the field and thrive on the biggest stages. He also wants those with elite-level mindsets capable of pushing forward through good times and bad.

Walker would be the versatile piece Carolina has sorely missed since Frankie Luvu departed for the Washington Commanders in free agency. He spent time as an off-ball linebacker at Georgia and also flashed enormous promise as an edge rusher when opportunities arise. Where he's best suited at the next level within Evero's system is debatable, but it's not a bad tool to have in the arsenal.

Just let him loose, and the big plays will follow.

Others will be on the shortlist. Mykel Williams is another drawing significant interest from the Panthers, although this represents a major gamble on athletic upside rather than anything he produced in college. Carolina would also reportedly love Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham to fall, but that appears unlikely.

It's getting easier to read between the lines. There are still twists and turns to come. There's also a chance Walker could go before Carolina goes on the clock. Morgan will have a plan for every eventuality, but it's getting to the point where it'll be surprising if the Salisbury High School product wasn't the pick when push comes to shove.

Nothing is set in stone. But Canales' comments revealed a lot about how Walker is being perceived in the building.

