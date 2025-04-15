Dan Morgan drops not-so-subtle draft hint that Panthers fans knew all along

Dan Morgan holds a stoic poker face most of the time. That didn't stop the Carolina Panthers general manager from giving a not-so-subtle hint regarding his early preference during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Panthers have nine selections as things stand. That's a pretty good number to find immediate difference-makers and bolster depth. However, the front-office leader is looking for more. He made that abundantly clear during his pre-draft media availability.

Speculation about the Panthers potentially moving back intensified when veteran quarterback Derek Carr's shoulder injury became public knowledge. This immediately surged Shedeur Sanders to the New Orleans Saints betting favorite at No. 9 overall. If a team wants the Colorado prospect, calling Morgan to get ahead of the queue represents a win-win for all parties.

Carolina Panthers are open for business at No. 8 overall in the draft

Morgan is keeping all options on the table. But if a team loves Sanders — or anyone else, for that matter — enough to warrant a trade-up, the Panthers will be ready and waiting.

"I look at it like, it only takes one team to fall in love with a player. So a team can fall in love with a player and trade up with us, and go get their guy. I just look at it as a team that really loves a guy. We'll be waiting if someone wants to come up. We're definitely open to trading back and acquiring more picks. I think we're going to be open to all possibilities, let's put it that way." Dan Morgan

Watch Dan Morgan speak to the media. https://t.co/rZu7hf6WAY — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 15, 2025

This is something Panthers fans have known for some time. Morgan is still rebuilding in Year 2 of his ambitious project. The more picks he has, the more chance he has of rectifying some obvious issues.

The earlier Morgan trades back, the better. This is the best chance to acquire decent compensation. Whether it's extra selections this year or more ammunition next year too, the Panthers are open to all offers.

It's not a draft class with top-tier elite prospects. There are a few, but not many. However, this is a deep crop of NFL hopefuls where starters can be found across the board.

You just have to know where to look.

Morgan is widely respected as a talent evaluator. It was a mixed bag from his first class, but most are expected to develop into long-term pieces if everything goes according to plan. It also helps that the Panthers unearthed two undrafted gems — wide receiver Jalen Coker and safety Demani Richardson. That's not a bad foundation from which to build, and the improvements made over the second half of 2024 indicate Carolina is heading in the right direction.

It'll be fascinating to watch things unfold. It seems like Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, and Travis Hunter are going in the top three picks. All bets are off aside from that. Morgan is forming plans for every situation that might present itself, ready to react in the draft night pressure cooker.

Trading down is the best possible scenario. The Panthers are open for business. Whether they get an offer acceptable enough to drop back a few picks is another matter.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis