Derek Carr's injury presents opportunity for Panthers (in more ways than one)

The Carolina Panthers are looking to stake a stronger claim within the NFC South next season. A major development with one of their fierce rivals presents a significant opportunity for Dave Canales' squad.

In more ways than one.

Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network revealed that the New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that threatens his 2025 campaign. Nothing has been confirmed as yet, but the prognosis and possible surgery don't exactly hold out hope for regular-season participation.

"The Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say. Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery." Ian Rapoport

This stands to benefit the Panthers tremendously. Carr promised to play a leading role for the Saints after New Orleans gave him a lucrative contract in 2024 free agency. It didn't go according to plan, but the new regime led by head coach Kellen Moore was willing to give things another go.

Carolina Panthers could prevent the Saints from drafting Shedeur Sanders

Now, all signs point to Carr missing the campaign. And make no mistake, this quarterback uncertainty is only going to help the Panthers in their quest for NFC South supremacy at the second time of asking under Canales' guidance.

There is another way this could potentially assist the Panthers. Almost immediately after the news broke about Carr's issue, speculation mounted about Colorado prospect Shedeur Sanders being taken by the Saints at No. 9 overall. That seems like a realistic scenario — one that gives New Orleans a long-term option for Moore to mold into a solid presence under center.

It would also lead to Carr's departure. That will cost the Saints $59.67 million in dead cap money next spring.

This development makes the Panthers' pick at No. 8 much more valuable. Teams know the Saints could take Sanders at No. 9. Jumping the queue by striking a deal with Carolina is the only way to guarantee his services. And if this prevents New Orleans from landing a potential franchise quarterback on a rookie deal, general manager Dan Morgan will entertain offers.

It's another fascinating dynamic to watch. Morgan stated during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine that he'd consider moving back for more picks. Teams might be calling if the Saints have their eye on Sanders. That should give the front-office leader the best possible chance to extract maximum value while also hindering a division adversary in the process.

Sanders is a polarizing prospect. The signal-caller is arguably the highest-profile name in this year's class thanks to his father — Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, one of the greatest players in NFL history. That's come with some unfair criticism, but it would be surprising if he didn't go on to have a successful pro career.

Just where that'll be is anyone's guess. The Panthers have an ideal opportunity to prevent him from landing with the Saints, but a willing trade partner must come forward before this scenario becomes something of substance.

Time will tell. But either way, the Saints' quarterback chaos should thrill Panthers fans.

