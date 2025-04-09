Panthers projected to gift-wrap prolific WR with contentious draft trade down

Good wide receivers at the peak of their powers rarely become available on the free-agent market. Some are made available for trade, but the cost to acquire them is often astronomical. The best way for the Carolina Panthers to strengthen this critical position group is through the draft.

Dan Morgan might not be in that frame of mind right now. The Panthers have focused relentlessly on fortifying the defensive side of things after a pathetic campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit in 2024. Nobody should be complaining too much about that, especially considering a more balanced roster should help the team be more competitive overall.

The Panthers have options with nine draft picks at their disposal. Morgan will probably add to the skill positions at some stage. Head coach Dave Canales is also confident that those around can raise their respective contributions, especially second-year pass-catcher Xavier Legette.

That hasn't stopped fans from demanding more. Several talented wideouts emerging from the college ranks are being closely examined by the Panthers. None came with more hype than Tetairoa McMillan, who's arguably the best.

McMillan came in for a private visit. Not many are anticipating him being a top-10 pick despite the obvious talent at his disposal. Nothing should be completely dismissed, but his lack of top-end speed is bringing pessimism from some around the league based on reports.

Carolina Panthers engineer bold trade-down in The 33rd Team's latest mock draft

A projection from Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team saw the Panthers gift-wrap McMillan to the Dallas Cowboys by trading down from No. 8 overall in his latest mock draft. The analyst didn't reveal the trade terms, but he highlighted what a perfect partner this would be for CeeDee Lamb as the NFC East club looks to keep pace with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.

Valentino had the Panthers picking Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams at No. 12. He thought being at No. 8 was a tricky conundrum for Carolina to solve. Especially if they're on the fence about overdrafting someone purely for need.

"There's no more awkward pick than when Carolina gets on the clock at No. 8. The Panthers could be over-drafting a pass-rusher they don't love or taking a non-premium asset. Moving down is ideal, and Mykel Williams plus an additional pick is a great haul for Day 1. Williams is a stout run defender with sky-high potential if he can prove durable. " Ian Valentino

Morgan hasn't dismissed the prospect of trading down for more picks. He's got the freedom to move up or down the board depending on how things shake out. But the more selections he has, the more chance he's got of striking gold.

The Panthers are under pressure to make the right choices. Morgan got a mixed bag from his first class, so failure this time around is not an option. If he can come out of the process with credit, Carolina has a shot at challenging for the division.

McMillan is a good player and should have a prosperous career. Whether that'll be in Carolina or not remains to be seen, but all signs point to Morgan leaning toward another defensive acquisition in the first round.

