Reported meetings hint Carolina Panthers preparing for NFL Draft curveball

Carolina Panthers fans have been clamoring for general manager Dan Morgan to upgrade the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. He's focused almost all his attention on bolstering the defense, which is understandable when one considers how woeful Ejiro Evero's unit was in 2024. But that cannot be the sole focus moving forward.

With lavish sums spent in free agency and the promise of more on the way during the 2025 NFL Draft, the defense is in a good position to make the improvements needed. Morgan also has nine selections as things stand, so it would be a big surprise if more offensive firepower wasn't acquired at some stage.

One intriguing development came with special significance attached.

Carolina Panthers reportedly taking an interest in WR Tetairoa McMillan

According to Joe Person from The Athletic, the Panthers are bringing in Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan for a '30' visit. Considering how many prospects chosen by the current regime were brought into the building for private meetings last spring, this indicates that the gifted playmaker is high on Carolina's shortlist.

Most analysts expect the Panthers to take a defensive player at No. 8 overall. Nothing is set in stone, but the momentum building around the likes of Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker carries a ton of weight. However, Morgan is leaving nothing to chance, which is probably why they want to find out a little more about McMillan's potential fit.

McMillan is arguably the best receiver in this year's class. There are concerns about his top-end speed and ability to get off press coverage effectively, but his flair for extravagance and natural playmaking prowess should ensure a seamless transition to the pros.

Reports around the league suggest he's not worth a top-10 selection. That's a matter of opinion. If Morgan believes this is the prospect who can finally provide Young with a legitimate No. 1 option in the passing game, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.

It's also worth remembering that this is a deep draft class for edge rushers. If the Panthers believe McMillan is way ahead of the other wideouts in this class, they could take him and address their need for an explosive pass-rusher a little further down the pecking order. This possibility is being considered if their upcoming visit with Day 2 prospect Princely Umanmielen out of Ole Miss is any indication.

This adds an extra layer of fascination for fans with just a few short weeks remaining until the draft. Morgan is preparing for every eventuality and is covering all bases before what is a crucial event for Carolina. If the front-office leader can maximize the rich bounty of assets available, it'll do the Panthers' chances of mounting an NFC South title challenge an enormous amount of good.

McMillan is a game-changer. He's a unique talent who could just be scratching the surface of what he's capable of. If the meeting goes well enough for the Panthers to take him with their first-round pick, nobody will be happier than Young.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis