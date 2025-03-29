NFC South rival showing strong interest in potential Panthers draft darling

It's widely expected that the Carolina Panthers will strengthen their defense early in the 2025 NFL Draft. That's been Dan Morgan's biggest priority throughout the offseason, so another top-level performer from the college ranks at No. 8 overall would provide a major boost to Ejiro Evero's historically bad unit.

One prospect reportedly high on Carolina's shortlist is also drawing interest from a fierce NFC South rival.

Most analysts are projecting the Panthers to take one of the dynamic Georgia edge rushers. Some believe it'll be Jalon Walker to fill the gaping versatility void left by Frankie Luvu. Others are touting Mykel Williams as a prospect with the athletic intangibles and promise Morgan typically looks for.

Nothing is set in stone, but several reports all say the same thing. The Panthers are incredibly high on both, with a slight preference for Williams if he's available.

Mykel Williams drawing interest from the Carolina Panthers and Saints before the draft

They aren't alone in coveting Williams. According to Nick Underhill from New Orleans Football, the prospect had dinner with influential figures within the Saints recently. They wanted to find out more about his character and whether his mentality could fit into the new culture being built by head coach Kellen Moore. It's a notable development, but the Panthers remain in the driver's seat.

Carolina is picking at No. 8 overall. The Saints are one pick behind at No. 9. That won't impact their thought process too much, but New Orleans will be watching developments closely and ready to strike if Morgan goes in a different direction.

This invokes memories of a similar scenario in 2021. The Panthers got word that New Orleans was planning to select wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. at No. 60 overall. Scott Fitterer and Matt Rhule took him at No. 59, feeling pretty pleased with themselves after. Unfortunately, the pick — like many others throughout their tenure — was an unmitigated disaster.

Morgan is running the front office with more professionalism. He won't be concerned with what others are doing or planning to do. He'll be solely focused on trusting his evaluations and making sure that talents with high character come to the Panthers. That's the only way his long-term project is going to kick on during the second phase.

Williams is on the shortlist, there's no doubt about that. The Panthers need dynamism on the edge with someone capable of becoming a potential franchise cornerstone. Ignoring the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young won't go on for much longer, but this will probably take priority above all else.

If Williams is their preferred choice, the Saints need to jump the queue. They do have nine picks to move up if they become particularly enamored with someone. They also have some significant holes across the board and are not one player away.

It'll be interesting to watch things unfold. The Panthers are forming plans for every eventuality and won't hesitate to do what they feel is best for the organization. If that ends up being Williams, there needs to be trust attached from the fans.

Outside of Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, and Travis Hunter going in the top three, everything else is uncertain. This only adds to the fascination, so the Panthers must be ready for anything.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis