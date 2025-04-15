Stunning late QB buzz threatens to crush Panthers' draft trade-down dreams

Speculation is rising around the Carolina Panthers potentially trading down from No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft if a quarterback-needy team wants to get ahead of the New Orleans Saints. This intensified after reports surfaced regarding Derek Carr, who's dealing with a shoulder injury that has placed his participation next season in severe doubt.

Dan Morgan is reportedly willing to consider offers to move back according to Joe Person of The Athletic. The Panthers are still rebuilding despite making some encouraging progress over the second half of 2024. The more picks Carolina has, the better.

These trade-down rumors are largely tied to Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado signal-caller is the most polarizing prospect in this year's class. Projections are sketchy about where he could end up, with analysts placing him in the top three or as far down as the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21, depending on which mock draft you read.

Morgan will be methodical. He'll have a shortlist of options at No. 8. He'll identify potential trade partners and have a price in mind for each. And with Bryce Young proving himself as a potential long-term starter in 2024, he doesn't have the same panic as those desperate for their own solutions at football's most important position.

Carolina Panthers' trade down hopes depend on Shedeur Sanders' availability

One notable development could crush Carolina's trade-down dreams. According to Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network, the New York Giants plan to bring Sanders in for a private workout this week. The NFC East club was widely regarded to be out of the quarterback sweepstakes after signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency. That might not be as clear-cut as it originally seemed.

The Giants have taken a keen interest in Sanders throughout their pre-draft assessments. They want one more look at the player before finalizing their shortlist. While it would still be a bombshell of epic proportions, there's still a chance.

That won't help Morgan maximize the assets gained in trading back. It doesn't seem likely that someone will go up that far for Jaxson Dart, although desperation does strange things to a draft war room. It'll be a waiting game, but the Panthers would be equally as happy standing pat if someone like Jalon Walker was still on the board.

Sanders might not be in the same bracket as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye — the three top quarterbacks chosen last year — but he's been unfairly criticized during the assessment phase. Unfortunately, that comes with the territory as a high-profile quarterback and the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. He's handled himself impeccably and is supremely confident that he can become a success in the pros.

Having Winston and Wilson won't stop the Giants from drafting Sanders if they believe it can help them long-term. If this scenario came to fruition, it would shake the draft to its foundations.

The Panthers, and several others around the league, will be keeping a close eye on developments.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis