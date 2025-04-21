Carolina Panthers given glimmer of hope around dream NFL Draft scenario

The Carolina Panthers face a waiting game at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan will have several scenarios in place and is open for business regarding a trade-down. All options and possibilities are on the table.

One respected insider provided the Panthers with a glimmer of hope regarding a dream scenario being alive and well when all hope seemed lost.

It's no secret that the Panthers have prioritized strengthening their defense this offseason. Watching Ejiro Evero's unit sink to embarrassing levels of incompetence last season dictated as much. These improvements focused heavily on the trenches, with Carolina spending lavish sums to bring Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III into the fold.

There is now some strength in depth, but with A'Shawn Robinson a potential salary-cap cut casualty in 2026, and Shy Tuttle out of contract, the Panthers cannot settle. If Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham fell into their laps, Morgan would be foolish not to seriously consider the possibility.

Carolina Panthers still have a chance to get Mason Graham at No. 8

Graham is the best interior lineman in a deep draft class. Most perceive him being taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a done deal. That's not an opinion shared by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who'd heard that the AFC South club remains something of a wildcard.

"Many mock drafts have pegged the Jaguars to select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall. As the venerable Lee Corso says, however -- not so fast, my friends. New GM James Gladstone -- who has 10 picks to work with, including four in the top 90 -- might not be that predictable. As one league executive said recently: "Jacksonville is a wild card -- watch." Jaguars coach Liam Coen has long had a soft spot for wide receivers in the draft, and the top-rated wideout in this class, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, has drawn comparisons to … the Bucs' Mike Evans. Coen, who coached Evans last year, knows how valuable a player like that can be to an offense." Adam Schefter

Even if Graham fell out of the top five, he might not last to the Panthers at No. 8. The Las Vegas Raiders could easily take him at No. 6. The New York Jets might take him at No. 7 to pair with Quinnen Williams as part of Aaron Glenn's roster regeneration. There's no telling for sure, but Morgan will be watching events unfold closely.

Graham is an exceptional prospect. One could argue that he's up there with Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter as the best in this year's crop of college recruits. The Panthers have been strongly tied to Jalon Walker throughout the pre-draft assessment stage. But if the ex-Wolverine was there for the taking, their plans should change.

Taking the best prospects available regardless of need is every general manager's dream. The Panthers don't seemingly have that luxury right now, but that won't stop Morgan from picking Graham if he's available.

The Panthers can find an edge rusher, cornerback, wide receiver, linebacker, and running back later in the process. Especially if they get the chance to land one of the very few blue-chip prospects set to stake their NFL claim.

And make no mistake, Graham is exactly that.

