Latest draft intel from NFL insider reveals Panthers' trade-down desperation

Dan Morgan has made no secret of his desire to trade back and get more picks at some stage during the 2025 NFL Draft. One analyst believes the Carolina Panthers are willing to accept a lower offer to get out of the top 10.

The Panthers have nine picks as things stand, so there's not an urgent rush to stockpile more assets. Morgan is working with a long-term plan and has team owner David Tepper's patience (for now). That allows him the freedom to be flexible, putting the team's best interests at heart and keeping emotion out of the equation.

This is a draft loaded with potential starters across most rounds. There are very few blue-chip, elite prospects, so Morgan must find the right balance. The Panthers could be fixated on Jalon Walker. There is also speculation building around Mason Graham being available. That represents a difficult proposition to turn down.

Carolina Panthers reportedly willing to accept less to move back from No. 8

It'll be fascinating to watch things unfold. Morgan will be working the phones beforehand, potentially for an agreement in principle, depending on how the board shakes out. Todd McShay, formerly of ESPN, who is now at The Ringer, heard from sources that the Panthers are willing to accept a less-than-the-going-rate to ensure they get a deal from somewhere.

"I was told by a credited source and then vetted it after that with some text messages from people in the league. The Carolina Panthers are the most likely team in the top 10 to move out. I'm actually told that Dan Morgan and the organization would consider a less-than-market deal. I'm not saying a bad deal, but maybe something that isn't outrageous. A less-than-market deal to move back." Todd McShay

Taking less just to get a trade for the sake of it is risky business. Much will depend on which prospects are available, but if Walker and Graham are both off the board, it becomes much more feasible.

The Panthers don't pick in the second round until No. 57. That's a long time to wait for another pick if they stand pat at No. 8. If Morgan were to move down, he'd likely want enough ammunition to move up in the second round.

It all adds to the intrigue. Morgan has plenty of options available, and the additions made to the defense in free agency provide an extra level of comfort. It's all about extracting enough capital to justify moving back.

If that means Morgan has to accept a little less, so be it. But he needs to be thinking two steps ahead, not just on his reported desire to trade out of No. 8.

After all, it's not about having a plethora of selections. It's about what Morgan does with them to speed up this rebuilding project. That's the most important thing above all else.

