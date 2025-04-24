Smoke builds around dream Carolina Panthers' draft scenario coming true

The Carolina Panthers have long been linked with Jalon Walker at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there is late buzz building among analysts regarding a prospect who was initially deemed out of reach.

Dan Morgan will be ready for anything. The general manager has nine picks as things stand, but there's always room for more. Reports suggest the Panthers are potentially willing to accept discounted trade-down value for the No. 8 pick, but there's just no telling for sure.

The Panthers made a huge effort to improve their historically bad defense this offseason. Every major resource was allocated to all three levels of Ejiro Evero's unit. Ignoring the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young completely during the 2025 NFL Draft wouldn't be smart, but most expect Carolina to allocate its early capital on defensive reinforcements.

Walker is the betting favorite. He's from the area and boasts the explosive traits the Panthers sorely lacked last time around. The Georgia prospect's versatility and instincts make him the perfect replacement for Frankie Luvu, who departed in 2024 free agency for the Washington Commanders.

Carolina Panthers take Mason Graham in Daniel Jeremiah's final mock draft

This has been the consensus, but it's starting to change. Daniel Jeremiah from NFL.com became the latest to change paths in his final mock draft, sending Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham to the Panthers instead.

"Carolina took a big swing at Milton Williams in free agency and missed. They did end up signing defensive tackles, but none of the additions are of [Mason] Graham’s caliber." Daniel Jeremiah

It's long been known that the Panthers would love Graham to fall. He's among the blue-chip players in this year's class, boasting outstanding production, leadership, and big-game experience. Not many thought this was possible just a week ago. Now, there's smoke building about the interior force dropping out of the top five.

A lot can happen between now and then. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, or New York Jets could take Graham before Carolina goes on the clock. Some have also tipped the Panthers to pass on the gifted prospect even if he's available. It's a guessing game until further notice, but there isn't long to wait.

Morgan knows what he's doing. The Panthers added Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III to their 3-4 defensive front in free agency. That should not prevent them from taking Graham, who comes into the league with a Pro Bowl or better ceiling if everything goes according to plan.

This wouldn't do anything to help Carolina's edge rushing room, but they can address it later in the draft. It's a deep group of pass-rushers this year, and the Panthers won't be solely focused on Walker by any stretch of the imagination.

The time for speculation is almost over. But the chance of Carolina getting a shot to land Graham has increased exponentially.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis