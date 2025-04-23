Esteemed NFL insider throws weight behind Panthers' worst-kept draft secret

It's not hard to read between the lines regarding the Carolina Panthers' draft preferences under the current regime. They're working hard to remain more poker-faced after the situation involving wide receiver Xavier Legette last spring. But let's just say it's a work in progress.

Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' obvious draft darling this year is Jalon Walker. Both were gushing in their praise of the Georgia prospect throughout their comprehensive pre-draft evaluations. This included his outstanding on-field gifts, but his leadership and ability to inspire others are equally important.

This looks like the exact character Morgan is looking to build the Panthers around. It also fills a position of need, which only raises the possibility further.

The Panthers were in desperate need of a defensive makeover this offseason. Ejiro Evero's unit was devoid of genuine starting quality or adequate depth. Morgan's signings in free agency should help, but most people expect the same strategy to continue during the draft.

Peter Schrager adds more weight behind Carolina Panthers drafting Jalon Walker

Peter Schrager from ESPN does one mock draft every cycle. He doesn't base it on personal preference, but rather on countless texts and phone calls with trusted sources around the league. He came to the same conclusion as almost everyone else: the Panthers will pick Walker at No. 8 overall if he's available.

"The Panthers could trade back. If they stay, Walker makes sense. Play him inside, play him on the edge, play him wherever. A coach's son, Walker has won over every coach I've spoken to and would be a day one starter in Carolina." Peters Schrager

This isn't a done deal, but it's not far from that.

Some analysts believe Walker could be gone by the time Carolina goes on the clock. Others think the Panthers might pivot if Mason Graham falls into their lap. For context, Schrager had the Michigan defensive lineman going to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13, even touting that Walter Nolen could go ahead of him.

These aren't just hot takes. Everything Schrager says he's heard from league personnel. That carries more weight than most, but the Panthers' picking Walker is another worst-kept secret that everyone has been aware of from relatively early on.

Morgan stated during his pre-draft media availability that the Panthers are evaluating Walker as an edge rusher. He's got some accomplished production as an off-ball linebacker with the Bulldogs, so having this Frankie Luvu-esque versatility will provide a spark on defense that was sorely lacking in 2024.

The Panthers were right to prioritize defensive reinforcements this offseason. Morgan spent heavily on the offense in his debut recruitment period at the helm. Flipping the script this time around was essential, which will hopefully make Carolina more balanced in its quest to achieve a winning record for the first time under David Tepper's ownership.

All signs are pointing to Walker. It'll be a waiting game for Morgan before it's his turn, but there won't exactly be raised eyebrows if this scenario comes to fruition.

