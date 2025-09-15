Dave Canales confirms Panthers' worst fears with crippling injury update

The Carolina Panthers' biggest strength over the last 18 months has been their offensive line. That could be about to change after some devastating injury setbacks.

Carolina's fightback against the Arizona Cardinals eventually ended in defeat. It was a spirited effort, but the Panthers were left to count the cost of two turnovers in as many drives to begin the contest. As it turned out, the result wasn't the most concerning aspect for the team's chances of progression in 2025.

The offensive line duo of Robert Hunt and Austin Corbett both left the game. Concerns were immediate, and head coach Dave Canales revealed the worst-case scenario that represents a hammer blow to the franchise.

Carolina Panthers lost Austin Corbett and Robert Hunt to long-term injuries

Corbett tore his MCL. Hunt sustained a torn bicep, which likely puts an end to his 2025 efforts. This removes two stalwarts from quarterback Bryce Young's protection along the interior, which has the scope to come with grave consequences attached.

They haven't been completely ruled out regarding a return at some stage. But it would be a big surprise if either was seen again.

The Panthers have a ready-made replacement for Corbett's absence. Cade Mays filled the void last season and performed well. He didn't win the job at training camp, but there's nothing to suggest he cannot continue his encouraging recent progress as the No. 1 option.

Hunt's loss is far more impactful. The Panthers spent lavish sums to bring him on board in 2024 free agency. He was worth every penny, completely changing the mindset and forming an exceptional partnership with left guard Damien Lewis for good measure.

Canales revealed that the situation is fluid, but the plan for now is to move forward with Chandler Zavala at the right guard spot. He's not exactly shone when tasked with starting responsibilities, so this represents a monumental downgrade with significant repercussions attached if it all goes wrong.

Brady Christensen could potentially fill the role if Zavala doesn't meet the required standard. Either way, this is going to cause huge complications at the worst possible time.

The last thing Young needs is a lack of trust in his offensive line. His improvements last season centered on complete confidence that he'd be working from clean pockets more often than not. Hunt being on the shelf jeopardizes that considerably, and it won't take long for opposing defenses to target the right guard position as a possible weak link.

This is a body blow that sent the Panthers to the canvas, not for the first time this season. And there's just no telling how the offense is going to perform from here.

