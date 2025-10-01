Early odds and prediction for Panthers' make-or-break clash against Dolphins

After watching the Carolina Panthers get humiliated by the New England Patriots just one week after their shutout victory over the Atlanta Falcons, fans were left with a realization. This team is nowhere near good enough to be competitive right now, and that has to change quickly.

The finger-pointing has begun. D.J. Johnson was the latest in a long line of worthy scapegoats to get their marching orders from the organization. If the same trend continues in the coming weeks, he won't be the only one looking for alternative employment.

Carolina has a chance to get it right this weekend when the Miami Dolphins come to town. They have some dangerous weapons on both sides of the football, so the Panthers need to show some resolve to avoid their campaign plunging further into irrelevance.

Carolina Panthers vs. Dolphins game details

Date: Sunday, October 5

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers vs. Dolphins early odds for Week 5

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 1.5-point underdogs at home to the Dolphins in Week 5.

Carolina +1.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Miami -1.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of -102 currently (bet $102 to win $100). Miami is slightly favored to pick up its second consecutive victory after starting the season 0-3 at -116 (bet $116 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 44.5 points. This suggests that fans expecting to see an offensive masterclass from both clubs will be disappointed.

Over 44.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Under 44.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Carolina Panthers vs. Dolphins prediction for Week 5

The Panthers have got to get this one. No ifs, buts, or maybes, the result is all that matters.

If the Panthers perform poorly and still manage to pick up a priceless victory, that's fine. It's a results business, and moral triumphs are no longer an option for head coach Dave Canales. A 1-4 start would be nothing short of disastrous, which is something Carolina should strive to avoid at all costs.

They couldn't have picked a better game. The Dolphins might have beaten the lowly New York Jets on Monday Night Football, but they're coming into the game on a short week. They are also without the services of All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill after he suffered a gruesome knee injury.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win

Canales needs to rally the troops. Every player needs to take a good, long look in the mirror to get their campaign back on track. Anything less, and seats are going to get incredibly warm in Charlotte.

