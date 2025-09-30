The Carolina Panthers went from a shutout victory over the Atlanta Falcons to getting blown out by the New England Patriots. It's the sort of infuriating inconsistency that has blighted this franchise in recent years, which cannot continue if head coach Dave Canales wants to alleviate speculation in the media regarding his long-term job security.

Canales stating that the Panthers are still trying to find an identity is the bigger concern of all. Those issues should be resolved by summer, not a quarter of the way into the regular season. Something was amiss in Week 4, but there is still time to turn things around. Whether this squad can muster enough resolve is the big question.

With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers could fare over their next four games after a disappointing 1-3 start.

Predicting the Panthers' next four games after disastrous 1-3 start

Carolina Panthers vs. Dolphins - Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 5

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

To say this is a must-win game for both clubs would be an understatement. The Panthers return to home turf to take on the Miami Dolphins, who boast some outstanding players despite the increasing strain on head coach Mike McDaniel this season.

Losing would be an unmitigated disaster for either side. The Panthers' defense must find a way to contain Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane with Tyreek Hill now set to miss the clash. If Ejiro Evero's defense can do that, they've got a shot.

Prediction: Win (2-3)

Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 12

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Watching the Dallas Cowboys play out a 40-40 tie with the Green Bay Packers provided an insight into what the Panthers can expect. They are a formidable obstacle to overcome offensively, but their defense is soft enough for Carolina to set the tone running the football.

If the Panthers turn this one into a shootout, they stand a good chance. It could go either way, but quarterback Dak Prescott might outduel Bryce Young when push comes to shove.

Prediction: Loss (2-4)

Carolina Panthers at NY Jets - Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 19

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Channel: FOX

The New York Jets are a team in transition. Aaron Glenn is working to reset the culture, a process that takes time and effort. But the presence of Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator adds an extra sense of spice to an otherwise underwhelming contest on paper.

Wilks was passed over by the Panthers despite doing a great job as interim coach after Matt Rhule's firing. This could provide the Jets with all the motivation they need to get one over on Carolina.

Prediction: Loss (2-5)

Carolina Panthers vs. Bills - Week 8

Date: Sunday, October 26

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

If this scenario comes to fruition, the last team Carolina would want to see at 2-5 is the Buffalo Bills. They are an undefeated juggernaut with ambitions to lift the Super Bowl at season's end. Examining the two rosters, this appears to be a mismatch.

The Panthers ran some playoff challengers extremely close over the second half of 2024. That should give them some hope, but this looks like an awful matchup for Carolina's defense against the reigning NFL MVP signal-caller, Josh Allen.

Prediction: Loss (2-6)

