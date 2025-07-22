Panthers sitting pretty as Cowboys' Rico Dowdle replacement looks like a bust

The Carolina Panthers pulled off a major coup with the signing of running back Rico Dowdle in free agency. Considering he went over 1,000 rushing yards during a breakout campaign in 2024, to get him for the money they did cannot be seen as anything other than a massive steal.

And judging by what's currently unfolding with the Dallas Cowboys, they'll be regretting their choice to go in a different direction.

Dan Morgan didn't think the Panthers had a shot at landing Dowdle. The general manager acknowledged that the price was too high initially. However, the thought of playing closer to home and forming a one-two punch with Chuba Hubbard proved too tempting for the player to ignore.

The Cowboys didn't believe Dowdle was worth another commitment. They signed Javonte Williams from the Denver Broncos. They gave Miles Sanders another shot after the Panthers released the underperforming veteran. They also had high hopes for rookie Jaydon Blue, but that might not be the case anymore.

Cowboys RB gamble is blowing up in their face as the Carolina Panthers profit greatly

Marcus Mosher from The Landry Hat and Locked on Cowboys spoke with ex-Dallas coach Glenn Smith, who shared some concerning information about Blue's initial integration into the franchise. Accusations of laziness were at the forefront, which could be why the former Texas standout wasn't given any work with the first-string offense over early workouts.

"[Glenn] Smith said that coaches with the Cowboys have expressed that [Jaydon] Blue is “borderline lazy” and that the team is not thrilled with his work habits. That isn’t a great sign for a fifth-round pick who is not only trying to earn a role on the offense, but also make the roster. Blue was a part of OTAs and rookie minicamp, but there haven’t been any reports of him working with the first team yet. And this could explain why." Marcus Mosher

That's the polar opposite of Dowdle's approach. He's a tireless worker who treats every rep with the same urgency, regardless of whether it's practice or a game day. This is something that will benefit the Panthers enormously as head coach Dave Canales wants to set the tone with a dominant ground game.

If Smith's report is accurate, this needs to be a wake-up call for Blue. This isn't college anymore. If he wants to carve out a role for himself and cement his status on the roster, standards must increase. Anything else comes with potentially grave ramifications attached.

The Cowboys took a major risk by letting Dowdle walk. It already looks like it could blow up in their face.

And nobody will profit more than the Panthers.

